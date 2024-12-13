FromSoftware Announces Elden Ring: Nightreign, A New Spinoff Coming in 2025

Elden Ring truly is the gift that just keeps on giving. We just got the massive Shadow of the Erdtree expansion earlier this year, and the company has just announced a new standalone spinoff game titled Nightreign, which is due in 2025.

Recommended Videos

You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

In true FromSoft fashion, there’s plenty of gameplay goodness in the trailer. We got a glimpse at plenty of new weapons, including a really cool-looking dagger, as well as what looks like a potential double jump mechanic. Not only that, we also got to see a ton of new bosses, including what looks extremely similar to the Nameless King from Dark Souls III. I mean, it’s a dude sitting atop a dragon throwing down lightning spears at you. Tell me that’s not the Nameless King.

Anyway, the trailer also seems to have a huge focus on cooperative play, as we got to see three player characters roaming the open-world, fighting bosses and enemies together. While I’m sure you’ll probably still be able to enjoy the game solo — as is the case with all of FromSoft’s games — it’d be interesting to see how the developers push cooperative action with Elden Ring.

With it being a standalone release, it seems likely that players will be able to purchase Nightreign separately without needing to have owned Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is now available on PC and consoles, as is the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Nightreign will be available in 2025.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy