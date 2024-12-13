Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
News
Video Games

FromSoftware Announces Elden Ring: Nightreign, A New Spinoff Coming in 2025

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 08:35 pm

Elden Ring truly is the gift that just keeps on giving. We just got the massive Shadow of the Erdtree expansion earlier this year, and the company has just announced a new standalone spinoff game titled Nightreign, which is due in 2025.

Recommended Videos

You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

In true FromSoft fashion, there’s plenty of gameplay goodness in the trailer. We got a glimpse at plenty of new weapons, including a really cool-looking dagger, as well as what looks like a potential double jump mechanic. Not only that, we also got to see a ton of new bosses, including what looks extremely similar to the Nameless King from Dark Souls III. I mean, it’s a dude sitting atop a dragon throwing down lightning spears at you. Tell me that’s not the Nameless King.

Anyway, the trailer also seems to have a huge focus on cooperative play, as we got to see three player characters roaming the open-world, fighting bosses and enemies together. While I’m sure you’ll probably still be able to enjoy the game solo — as is the case with all of FromSoft’s games — it’d be interesting to see how the developers push cooperative action with Elden Ring.

With it being a standalone release, it seems likely that players will be able to purchase Nightreign separately without needing to have owned Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is now available on PC and consoles, as is the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion. Nightreign will be available in 2025.

Post Tag:
Elden Ring
Elden Ring: Nightreign
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook