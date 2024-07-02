How to Get the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

One of the best colossal weapons in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword. Here’s how to get the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Where to Find the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword in Elden Ring

The Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword is located in the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past in Scadu Altus in Elden Ring. There are two different ways you can reach this section of the Realm of Shadow, starting with Castle Ensis. If you take the normal route through Ensis, you need to fight and defeat Rellana Twin Moon Knight before moving forward. Defeating this boss means you can enter Scadu Altus and head southwest of the Moorth Ruins to find this forge.

If you can’t defeat Rellana, you can use the path that leads south of Castle Ensis into the poison-based lands. Follow the path east until you reach a Spiritspring near the cliff. It will take you to the back entrance of the Fort of Reprimand, where you can fight Black Knight Edredd. From there, you can leave the fort and enter Scadu Altus. Head northwest of this fort to reach the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past and grab the Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword inside.

When you enter the forge, there are a few different weapons or rewards that you can find inside. However, each major forge has a final room with a crucible containing a rare weapon. In this case, you need to utilize the doors as an elevator to reach a hidden path in the Starfall Past Forge. After you claim the Meteoric Ore Greatsword, the dungeon is effectively complete, and you can leave the area for good using the teleport that will appear beside the forge. Just don’t forget to search every inch of the area.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

