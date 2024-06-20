How To Beat Rellana Twin Moon Knight in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Rellana is one of the first major bosses you’ll encounter in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and she can be extremely tricky to beat. Here’s everything you need to know so that you can make this fight as easy as possible.

How to Beat Rellana in Elden Ring

Rellana can be extremely tough for players who aren’t familiar with the parrying system in Elden Ring, but for those who are experts with this mechanic, this should be a breeze. If you successfully parry Rellana multiple times she will be vulnerable to a critical strike, and given her sweeping combinations, there are plenty of opportunities to parry.

If you’re a magic user then this can be a tough fight as she has great magic defense and as such your attacks aren’t likely to do much damage. In this situation, we suggest seeking out lightning spells as she is vulnerable to lightning, and these can make the fight much easier.

Phase One

Most of Rellana’s phase one kit relies on sweeping strikes with her swords. You’ll want to roll through these moves and take advantage of openings to do damage once the combination is complete.

If you’re at a distance then Rellana can use Glintstone Arcs. These projectiles can easily be dodged by rolling, but be aware, she often sends multiple at once, but can instead shoot one marge projectile that does significantly more damage.

Phase Two

During Phase Two Rellana will imbue her sword in fire and begin using a combination of magic and fire attacks. She’ll also become much more aggressive meaning that even the combinations you’re familiar with will be tougher to avoid.

With her fire magic, Rellana’s combinations now include spinning combos from close range. Again, rolling through these is the optimal way to avoid them. Her Carian Greatsword move is a powerful attack that begins with a 360 sweep around her position followed by a crashing strike to the ground at your location. You can roll through the sweep and away from the final strike to avoid taking damage.

Rellana’s Twin Moon attack is her most dangerous ability and must be avoided at all costs. This will see her levitate in the air creating two moons that crash to the earth before she does herself. You need to jump over these attacks as they make an impact with the ground to avoid them, and the further away you are from her the better so we suggest running right as you see the attack be initiated.

Last Resorts

The Mimic Tear Spirit Ashes is a great way to beat this fight if you’re having trouble. This summoning ability will help you in combat not just by dealing damage, but also by pulling agro so you can work on your own attacks.

There are two NPC spirits available to summon outside of Rellana’s boss room, however, we would advise against summoning either. They are both vulnerable to Rellana’s attacks and won’t survive long in combat. Summoning also increases Rellana’s health so it’s simply not worth it in this situation.

If you do need to summon consider summoning an online player as they’ll likely be more equipped to beat Renalla than these NPCs are.

