Carian Sovereignty is easily one of the best Ashes of War in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, particularly if you’re running an intelligence build. Here’s how to get Carian Sovereignty in Elden Ring.

How to Find the Caraian Sovereignty Ash of War in Elden Ring

Without a shadow of a doubt, Carian Sovereignty is one of my favorite Ashes of War in Elden Ring. This move can be charged up to deal a clean 3,000 damage with a massive vertical strike, then followed up with a horizontal swipe for an additional 1,000 damage. This one-two hit combo trivalizes field enemies and can take a decent chunk out of a boss’s health bar, assuming you can get it off.

And finding Caran Sovereignty in Elden Ring is pretty easy. If you already have the Cathedral of Manus Metyr site of grace, you can skip the next two paragraphs. First, you’ll need to get through Ensis Castle and beat Renalla. Follow the main road north, then take the first right you come across, following the trail south. You’ll reach Moorth Ruins, where you can get the Dryleaf Arts from Dryleaf Dane. From the site of grace, head beneath the arch and you’ll see a church sinking into the earth to your left. Look behind this church to find a tunnel.

This tunnel will lead you to Bonny Village. From Bonny Village, follow the main road across the bridge until it forks. Follow the southern fork to reach Manus Metyr. But don’t actually go up the path to Manus Metyr. Instead, follow the cliff until you find a cave embedded in the rock wall almost at the end of the path.

Inside this cave, you just need to look up. You’ll see a bug holding a black glittering ball on the ceiling. Use a ranged weapon or a throwable to knock it down, then chase the bug and bust open the ball to get the Carian Sovereignty.

The Caraian Sovereignty Ash of War in Elden Ring transforms a blade into a magical greatsword and brings it down. Additional input follows up with a horizontal sweep. Charge either attack to enhance potency.

This ash of war can only be used on swords, and I opted to use it on the Great Katana, which can be found early on in the game. I chose to make it magic-based affinity, but cold would work just as well.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available now.

