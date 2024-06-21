How to Get & Use Dryleaf Arts in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

A ton of new weapons have been added to Elden Ring with the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree, along with new weapon types. Here’s how to get the Dryleaf Arts in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Dryleaf Arts Location

Dryleaf Arts is a new weapon in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and it can be obtained fairly early on in the DLC. You’ll need to head towards the Moorth Ruins by going south on the Moorth Highway, which is on the eastern side of the Scadu Atlas region. Do note that you’ll need to clear Castle Ensis in order to access this area.

As you enter Scadu Atlas, keep walking north towards the Site of Grace, and you’ll find the Monk’s Missive and the May the Best Win gesture.

Head to the Moorth Ruins to find the NPC Dryleaf Dane, and then use the May the Best Win gesture in front of him to trigger a mini boss fight. Upon defeating Dryleaf Dane, you’ll be rewarded with the Dane’s Hat and the Dryleaf Arts weapon.

How to Use Dryleaf Arts

The Dryleaf Arts is one of the new Hand-to-Hand martial arts-style weapons in the game. Its requirements are 8 Str and 8 Dex, which are very low. It has a D scaling with both Str and Dex as well.

It comes with the Palm Blast weapon skill, which lets you imbue your hand with energy before using a palm strike to unleash an explosive blast. It can also be charged to make it even more powerful.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting and using the Dryleaf Arts in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to use Revered Spirit Ashes, and how to get the Blade of Mercy Talisman.

