With the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, there are plenty of new Talismans to collect in Elden Ring, which means new builds to experiment with. Here’s how to get Blade of Mercy in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Elden Ring Blade of Mercy Location

Not to be confused with the badass weapons of the same name in Bloodborne, Blade of Mercy is a Talisman in Elden Ring that should be a good asset to Dex builds.

The Blade of Mercy Talisman can be obtained fairly early on in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring. Once you reach the Shadow Realm, head north to the Scorched Ruins. Instead of going straight through the archway, however, turn left to find some stairs and a pathway leading upward.

As you head up, you’ll find some enemies hurling projectiles at you. Head towards them and kill them, then continue upward.

Make your way across the rooftops, and you’ll find a small room to your left with a door you can open. Push open the doors to find a chest housing the Blade of Mercy Talisman.

What the Blade of Mercy Talisman Does

The Blade of Mercy has the following effect and description in Elden Ring:

A thin, blood-stained dagger. no longer fit for use. Raises attack power after each critical hit. Hornsent employed this to honorably end the suffering of a compatriot. After claiming numerous lives, the dagger is now broken, but has acquired a spectral aura.

Of course, this Talisman is really only going to be useful if you have a build and Talismans that are centered around getting critical hits. Each time you land a crit, your base attack goes up, which means that you have the potential to deal serious damage in combat.

And that’s how to get the Blade of Mercy Talisman in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our take on the best Int build.

