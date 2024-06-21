How to Get the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

If you like stamina recovery on your builds, then the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman is the item for you in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. To help you get it as fast as possible, this guide will show you the exact location in the Land of Shadow.

Where to Find the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The Two-Headed Turtle Talisman is located north of the Ellac River Cave entrance behind a waterfall. The Ellac River Cave can be found by taking an alternate southern pass to the lower river levels south of Castle Ensis. Once you find the river, head upstream toward the northern section of the Gravesite Plains. As long as you don’t move in the wrong direction, there shouldn’t be much platforming to worry about along the way.

Once you’re at the northernmost part of the Ellac River, there is a waterfall you can enter. Head inside to find a turtle waiting alongside the Two-Headed Turtle Talisman. In areas like these, you don’t need to worry about killing any intense bosses to claim your reward. The worst enemy along the way are the giant crawfish that love to spam hook attacks. Otherwise, it’s smooth sailing to claim this Talisman if you want an extra boost early on.

As for what the Talisman does, it simply gives you an even better boost than the base game Turtle Talisman. You will get the maximum benefit for stamina recovery while the item is equipped but only one of the Turtle Talismans can be used at a time. With so many aggressive bosses in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, it can be a massive benefit to have more room for error when exerting your moves. And when you find something better, simply swap it out.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

