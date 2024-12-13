A lot of eyes were on The 2024 Game Awards Anniversary, which ended with the reveal of Naughty Dog’s next game. The studio’s latest IP is already full of tons of star power. Here are all the major actors and the cast list for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Recommended Videos

All Major Actors & Cast List for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Tati Gabrielle as Jordan A. Mun

Naughty Dog’s brand new retro-future franchise features a new protagonist, Jordan A. Mun. In the announcement blog post, Jordan is described as a dangerous bounty hunter, who finds herself stranded in the orbit of a planet called Sempiria.

Jordan is portrayed by Tati Gabrielle. The actress has appeared in several notable television shows, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, You, and Kaleidoscope for Netflix. Gabrielle is perhaps best known for a different Naughty Dog franchise, as she played the main antagonist Jo Braddock in the Uncharted movie. She’s also slated to appear in HBO’s The Last of Us, having been cast as Nora in Season 2.

Kumail Nanjiani as Colin Graves

While Naughty Dog remains tight-lipped about other castings, several known actors’ likenesses were spotted in the announcement trailer for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. Chief among them is comedian Kumail Nanjiani. He plays a character named Colin Graves, who is Mun’s latest bounty-hunting target and a member of the mysterious faction known as The Five Aces.

Nanjiani is mostly known for his comedic shops. He’s had success as a stand-up comic, with specials and tours all over the world. His next tour kicks off across the U.S. and Canada in January 2025. He’s also played in iconic TV comedies, such as HBO’s Silicon Valley, and starred in the 2017 film The Big Sick, which he wrote alongside Emily V. Gordon. In 2021, Nanjiani debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of the ensemble cast of Eternals.

Related: The Game Awards 2024 Roundup: All Trailers & Announcements

Tony Dalton as Unknown

A newspaper clipping on the wall of Mun’s starship shows The Five Aces and features a familiar face for Better Call Saul fans. Tony Dalton (middle), who played “Lalo” Salamanca, is prominently featured in the image. However, little is known about his character in Intergalactic at this time.

Like Nanjiani, Dalton has also appeared in the MCU. In Hawkeye, he was Kate Bishop’s sword-wielding stepdad-to-be, Jack Duquesne.

The Rest of the Cast of Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

Troy Baker is a longtime friend and collaborator of Naughty Dog Studio head Neil Druckmann. He is confirmed to appear somewhere in Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, with Druckmann having confirmed to GQ in November 2024 that the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle star would appear in the studios’ next. Baker has previously starred in The Last of Us as Joel and Nathan Drake’s brother Sam in Uncharted 4.

While yet to be confirmed, many are pointing out that AJ, Mun’s agent, looks a lot like Halley Gross. The actress is better known for her writing credits, having written a pair of episodes of HBO’s Westworld, as well as co-writing The Last of Us Part II alongside Neil Druckmann.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet does not currently have a release date.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy