Naughty Dog Announces New Sci-Fi IP Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Directed by Neil Druckmann

It wouldn’t be a Game Awards show without that classic “one more thing” announcement to close off the event. To celebrate the show’s 10-year anniversary, we got one big surprise announcement from Naughty Dog. It’s a brand new sci-fi IP titled Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and you can check out the trailer for yourself down below.

The game has been in development since 2020, and it stars actress Tati Gabrielle, who’s set to take on the role of the main protagonist. Gabrielle has been in a whole bunch of TV shows, but she might be best known for playing Marienne Bellamy in Netflix’s You, starring alongside Penn Badgley.

The trailer itself didn’t give away much, but it looks like we’ll play as a space bounty hunter who happens to own a whole bunch of cool branded things. Said branded things include a Porsche spaceship, Adidas shoes, and of course, a Sony music player. At the end of the trailer, we also got a very quick glimpse of what the actual gameplay might look like. It’s going to be an action game with melee weapons, as evidenced by Gabrielle’s character wielding a space machete and getting ready to go to town on an alien.

To make things even more exciting, it was also confirmed that Intergalactic will feature music from Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The trailer also featured a Pet Shop Boys song, so you just know the nostalgia’s gonna be strong with this one.

There’s no release window for Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet just yet, but I expect we’ll hear plenty about it in the coming months.

