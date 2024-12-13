The Game Awards 2024 Roundup: All Trailers & Announcements

The Game Awards is usually just a smorgasbord of new game trailers and announcements, and the 2024 show was no different. In case you missed the insanely long three-plus hour event, here’s a breakdown of everything that got announced at The Game Awards 2024.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

We’ll start off with the biggest announcement of the night. Naughty Dog unveiled a brand new IP called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a sci-fi game starring Tati Gabrielle as a space bounty hunter. The game is being directed by Neil Druckmann, and it looks to be another narrative-driven adventure game.

Elden Ring: Nightreign

There’s no stopping Elden Ring. FromSoftware announced Nightreign at The Game Awards 2024, a standalone co-op spinoff for Elden Ring. We got a glimpse of what looks like the Firekeeper and the Nameless King from Dark Souls III, which suggests that this might be a rogue-lite blend of fan-favorite elements from past games.

The Witcher 4

The Witcher is back! CD Projekt Red started off strong with a CGI trailer for The Witcher 4, with Ciri as the main protagonist. It’s as grim as you might expect, featuring Ciri slaying a monster to save a village, only to find that they’ve already sacrificed a girl for protection.

Borderlands 4

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford took the stage at The Game Awards 2024 to announce Borderlands 4, and we got a pretty kickass trailer to go with it. We got a look at the four new characters, as well as a grappling hook mechanic to help with traversal and exploration.

Okami Sequel

While we didn’t get much in the way of gameplay or any details, really, we did finally get confirmation that Capcom is working on a sequel to the beloved Okami. Not only that, Hideki Kamiya is returning to helm the project.

Project Robot

Fumito Ueda also had an exciting announcement at The Game Awards 2024. Known only as Project Robot for now, the Ico/Shadow of the Colossus creator unveiled his new game as a sci-fi exploration game.

Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country is an origin story set within the Mafia universe, and it’s been described as a linear, narrative-driven game in 1900s Sicily.

Dispatch

Featuring the voice talents of actor Aaron Paul and Laura Bailey, Dispatch puts you in the shoes of Robert Robertson, who works at a superhero dispatch center.

Split Fiction

Split Fiction is the latest game from developer Josef Fares, best known for making games like A Way Out and It Takes Two. This time around, we’re getting yet another co-op experience, but in a sci-fi setting.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Aside from Okami, Capcom also announced a brand new entry in the beloved Onimusha series. Again, we didn’t get too many details, but it’s certainly exciting.

The Outer Worlds 2

Obsidian Entertainment showed up with yet another cheeky trailer for The Outer Worlds 2. This game promises to be bigger and better than its predecessor, with plenty of fun humor to go along with it.

The Last of Us Part II Announced for PC

We will never escape TLOU. The Last of Us Part II will be coming to PC in 2025, so if you haven’t been able to check it out yet, now’s your chance.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Announced for PC

Speaking of PC ports, Square Enix also announced that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will be coming to PC as well.

Virtua Fighter

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced two games at The Game Awards 2024. The first is a new game in the Virtua Fighter series, which is exciting news for fighting game fans.

Project Century

The other announcement is for Project Century, a new action game that’s set in 1915 Japan. Unlike Yakuza or Like a Dragon, however, Project Century looks a hell of a lot more violent and gory.

Turok: Origins

The Turok IP is also making a comeback! Turok: Origins is a co-op game that will allow you and two other friends to hunt some dinosaurs together.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound was announced for summer 2025, where players will take control of Kenji Mozu in a new 2D side-scrolling adventure.

Thick as Thieves

Speaking of comebacks, Thief is also getting a bit of a resurgence. Thick as Thieves is being developed by Warren Spector, and it’s a multiplayer game where players will get to see who can be the sneakiest and most scheming.

Slay the Spire 2

I just can’t get enough of Slay the Spire, so I was happy to see the sequel get a gameplay trailer at the show. It still looks good, and it’s still getting an early access release in 2025.

Shadow Labyrinth

Pac-Man looks pretty happy generally, right? Well, no. In Shadow Labyrinth, we’ll get to see a much darker and more grim version of the yellow man.

Rematch

I wasn’t quite sure what to expect next from Sloclap, who worked on Sifu, but it certainly wasn’t this. Rematch is a multiplayer soccer game that twists and turns the rules in unexpected ways.

Palworld: Feybreak

We already knew another expansion was in the works, but it’s nice to see some official gameplay anyway. The new Palworld expansion is titled Feybreak, and is going to be six times bigger than the Sakurajima update.

Dave the Diver: In the Jungle

Dave the Diver made a splash last year, and it’s still going strong. It’s getting a new expansion titled In the Jungle, which will be released in 2025.

