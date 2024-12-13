Forgot password
Borderlands 4 Gets an Explosive Debut Trailer at The Game Awards 2024

Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 09:05 pm

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford took to the stage at The Game Awards 2024 to unveil a new game. And yeah, it’s none other than Borderlands 4.

Just as fans have come to expect from past games in the series, Borderlands 4 got unveiled with a cool trailer with catchy music, as well as a look at the four new characters, various weapons, and enemy types you’ll encounter over the course of your adventure.

We also got a very quick look at a new grappling hook mechanic that should shake things up significantly in terms of open-world exploration and mobility. You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

In addition to that, here are some of the features players can look forward to in the new entry, according to a press release from Gearbox and 2K:

  • Intense action, badass Vault Hunters, and billions of wild and deadly weapons on an all-new planet ruled by a ruthless tyrant.
  • The deepest and most diverse Vault Hunter skill trees of any Borderlands title yet, giving players an unprecedented level of expression through their builds. Paired with the most expansive loot chase yet, players will have all the tools they need to seek out and perfect the build that best matches their style.
  • Players will be able to seamlessly travel between zones and become immersed in a more dynamic world featuring events and discoverable side missions that encourage and reward exploration.
  • New traversal mechanics add to the exploration for loot and add new dimensions to combat. A vehicle that can be summoned almost anywhere will have players racing across the beautiful vistas of Kairos in style.
  • Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters new and old.

Borderlands 4 is set to be released for PC and consoles in 2025.

