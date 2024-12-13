Forgot password
The Witcher 4 Gets Announced at The Game Awards With Ciri as Main Protagonist

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Dec 12, 2024 08:21 pm

CD Projekt Red really put themselves on the map with the release of The Witcher 2, and the studio only got more renown with The Witcher 3, which is still widely considered one of the best open-world RPGs ever made.

At The Game Awards 2024, the studio announced a brand new game in the series, but this time, we’re not getting Geralt as the main protagonist. Instead, his daughter Ciri will be taking the spotlight. The CGI reveal trailer shows off Ciri in full Witcher garb and gear as she heads to a village to fight off monsters and save the townspeople.

You can check out the trailer for yourself down below:

Because it’s a CGI trailer, we didn’t really get a look at actual gameplay, but just based off of the previous games, we should have a good idea of what to expect. The trailer showed off Ciri using her Witcher powers, including heating up a metal chain to slay a spider-like monster in the woods. The trailer ends with her bringing the monster’s head back to the village, but one of the girls has already been killed as a sacrifice to the gods. Ciri tells the townspeople, “There are no gods. Only monsters.”

There’s no other information out yet about The Witcher 4, but we’ll keep you updated as more info comes our way.

Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
