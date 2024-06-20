How to Get a Light Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There are a handful of new weapon types in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and the Light Greatsword is undoubtedly one of the coolest. Here’s how to get the Light Greatsword in Elden Ring.

Where to Get a Light Greatsword in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Head to Castle Ensis east of the Gravesite Plains to find a Light Greatsword located in a chest. Castle Ensis has one main gate that you can enter through to reach the main courtyard. Follow the main path until you reach a broken wall on the western side of the castle. When you get there, you will find two soldiers and a dog sitting at a fire. After killing them, turn directly around and you will find a ladder. Take the ladder up to the tower.

Inside the tower is one chest that contains a Light Greatsword. This one is called “Milady” and is one of the earliest ways you can get this weapon type. It uses standard Smithing Stones, so you can also change the Ash of War to your liking. And due to the location of the sword, you can easily start the DLC and ride directly to the castle without any real issues. As long as you can run or deal with a few knights, you should be fine.

Of course, the Milady is not the only option you have. Killing Rellana later in the same castle is another way that you can get yourself a much more special version of the Light Greatsword. If you remember the Pontiff from Dark Souls 3, they are incredibly similar. However, you still need to beat the boss, and she can be tough without any Scadutree Fragments. So if you want to get this type early, I recommend sticking with Milady until you get stronger.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

