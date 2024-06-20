How to Get the Great Katana in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

There’s no doubt that the Great Katana is one of the best weapon classes in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. If you want to try the basic one for yourself, here’s how to find the Great Katana in Elden Ring.

Where to Find the Great Katana in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can find the Great Katana in the lake directly east of the Greatbridge, North Site of Grace in the Gravesite Plains. This is the first major zone in the Shadow of the Erdtree and you can easily find the site by heading north after spawning. Although you can get to the weapon early into the DLC, you will need to wake up one of the Ghostflame Dragons in the process. It’s hard to see the dragon at first, but it looks like a stack of muddy sticks when you aren’t paying attention.

The Great Katana is a drop on the ground directly below the Ghostflame Dragon within the lake. That means you can wake the beast up and attempt to grab the weapon before dashing away for your life. Or you can tough it out and take the dragon head-on. Compared to other enemies in the Land of Shadow, these dragons act a lot like the ones in the base game and they aren’t very hard to kill. So I recommend just getting the battle over with for some extra runes to get closer to your stat cap.

What Is the Great Katana’s Ash of War in Elden Ring?

Once you have the weapon, you can level it up or you can change the Ash of War on it. The default ash will allow you to change your stance into quick overhead attacks, which make the weapon feel unique right away. This is a great way to try the new Great Katana class in general, and it’s just the first. Exploring the Land of Shadow will lead you to more weapons in the class that have more of their own identity for additional builds.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

