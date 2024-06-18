Where to Find Every Dragon in Elden Ring (All Locations, Mapped)

Whether you want hearts or you just like a good fight, there are all kinds of dragons that you can fight within Elden Ring. This guide will give you the exact location of all the named dragons in The Lands Between and what you should expect.

All Dragon Locations in Elden Ring

There are 12 named dragons scattered across the map. Technically, there are far more of the beasts, but most of those are considered closer to elite enemies rather than full-blown bosses. Below you can find the exact locations of every dragon boss in Elden Ring.

Flying Dragon Agheel

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Flying Dragon Agheel can be found north of the Dragon Burnt Ruins in Limgrave. After starting the game and taking your first steps into The Lands Between, the lake with Agheel will be located directly to the east. It’s likely the first dragon you will encounter and will prepare you for many fights ahead.

Glintstone Dragon Smarag

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Glintstone Dragon Smarag is located directly west of the Raya Lucaria Academy in Liurnia of the Lakes. The academy is at the center of the massive lake, and there are small bits of land all around the area. Smarag is sleeping next to the key for the academy to the west and is also likely the second dragon you will encounter.

Magma Wyrm Makar

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You can find Magma Wyrm Makar at the top of the Ruin-Strewn Precipice in Liurnia of the Lakes. To reach this area, you need to find the border between the lakes and the Altus Plateau that takes you through the mountain. Defeating the Wyrm means you can reach the Plateau without the lift.

Decaying Ekzykes

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Decaying Ekzykes is southeast of the Caelid Highway South Site of Grace. Although this one is a named optional boss, it isn’t too special compared to other fights. Just beware of scarlet rot and use Torrent to your advantage.

Ancient Dragon Lansseax

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The full battle with Ancient Dragon Lansseax is located south of the Rampartside Path in the Altus Plateau. This path is almost directly in the center of the Plateau and is just outside the wall to the capital. Like Adula, you can encounter Lansseax once outside the optional path to the Plateau, but the fight doesn’t end there.

Flying Dragon Greyoll

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The bridge to Guranq in northeastern Caelid leads to the location of Flying Dragon Greyoll. Unlike other dragon fights, you are confined to the bridge here. I recommend running to one end and using the limited space to your advantage.

Elder Dragon Greyoll (Unnamed)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Elder Dragon Greyoll can be found directly west of Fort Faroth in eastern Caelid. When you get to the Fort, there will be a massive sleeping dragon outside blocking the road. He won’t fight back when you attack, but he has a ton of health. I recommend using some bleed damage to speed up the process.

Great Wyrm Theodorix

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Great Wyrm Theodorix is at the eastern end of the frozen river in the Consecrated Snowfields. He is the toughest of the Wyrm bosses and is also near lesser dragons that can also contain hearts. Be prepared for one of the more dangerous dragon fights here.

Borealis the Freezing Fog

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Borealis the Freezing Fog is located on the frozen lake in the eastern section of the Mountaintops of the Giants. As you head to the peak of the zone, you will encounter a ton of fog, which is the point of the dragon. Just be ready for a massive health pool and plenty of freezing attacks after passing the Rold Route.

Glintstone Dragon Adula

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Glintstone Dragon Adula is located in front of the Cathedral of Manus Celes in Liurnia of the Lakes. You need to progress Ranni’s questline to even reach the area, and the first encounter with the dragon is outside her tower.

Lichdragon Fortissax

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Lichdragon Fortissax can be found at the northern end of the Deeproot Depths. Like Adula, you need to progress an entire quest line to reach this fight. However, this time you need to deal with Fia and her curse.

Dragonlord Placidusax

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Dragonlord Placidusax is located in an optional route within Farum Azula. Before you head to the bridge to fight Maliketh, you can head down the elevator instead and roll off a cliff. Then when you lay on the ruins, the fight with Placidusax begins in a giant arena.

That’s all there is to finding the dragons in The Lands Between. It will take a long time but it brings plenty of hearts and even more Runes.

