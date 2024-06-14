Best Bloodhound’s Fang Weapon Build in Elden Ring

The Bloodhound’s Fang has been one of the most popular weapons to use in Elden Ring due to its move set and damage. Here’s the best build for the Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring.

The Best Build for the Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring

When building the Bloodhound’s Fang, you want to prioritize Dexterity as a stat. Along with pumping up your Dexterity, you’ll want to build into Strength as your secondary stat. There are four Talisman options that can further bolster the build. Below, you can find everything you need.

Class: Vagabond

Vagabond Primary Stat: Dexterity (80)

Dexterity (80) Secondary Damage Stat: Strength (30+)

Strength (30+) Primary Resource Stat: Vigor (60)

Vigor (60) Secondary Resoruce Stat: Endurance (30)

Endurance (30) Talisman One: Radagon’s Soreseal – Greatly raises attributes (including Dexterity), but also increases damage taken.

Radagon’s Soreseal – Greatly raises attributes (including Dexterity), but also increases damage taken. Talisman Two: Claw Talisman – Increases jump attack damage.

Claw Talisman – Increases jump attack damage. Talisman Three: Green Turtle Talisman – Boosts stamina recovery speed.

Green Turtle Talisman – Boosts stamina recovery speed. Talisman Four: Erdtree’s Favor – Raises maximum HP, Stamina, and equip load.

Erdtree’s Favor – Raises maximum HP, Stamina, and equip load. Armor: Any armor that has at least 50 Poise can be used.

Choosing when to level certain stats in Elden Ring is an important part of the progression process. With a high-level build, you eventually want 80 Dexterity for a weapon like the Bloodhound’s Fang. However, you don’t want it all right away. Around the 50 or 60 mark, you start to see diminishing returns. This weapon still has C scaling on Strength and that means you get more damage by getting your Strength stat to at least 30. After that, you can continue with Dexterity.

Otherwise, the build is fairly straightforward, and it boosts the raw power that the weapon brings to the table. On top of the great damage, you can make use of the passive bleed and one of the best Ash of War attacks in the game.

