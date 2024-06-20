How to Get Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes are what dictate most of your power in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. Here’s how to get Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring.

How to Get More Scadutree Fragments in Elden Ring

Screenshot by The Escapist.

To get more Scadutree Fragments discover Miquella’s Golden Crosses and defeat bosses in the DLC. Every single cross that you find will have at least one fragment and a Site of Grace you can take advantage of. To make the process even easier, some characters will even provide maps that mark the locations of all the crosses in the area. If you decide to look for them, you can quickly get a few Shadowrealm Blessing levels that will make your run much easier.

As you follow the path of Miquella, you will encounter plenty of bosses tied to the main story in Shadow of the Erdtree. Each one you take down is another Scadutree Fragment you can add to your total. But that main story distinction is important. There are tons of optional bosses to defeat in the Land of Shadow and most of these will not drop any blessings. So stick to the main path if you want fragments from bosses specifically.

However, there are some instances where the fragments can appear as lootable items. Typically, they will appear near altars or in hard-to-reach areas of the Land of Shadow. I was able to find one, for example, on the path to Bayle the Dread later in the game.

When you have the fragments you need, remember to use them at a Site of Grace. Eventually, levels will cost more at a time, but they’re capped at level 20. By then, you will have more than enough power to beat the final boss.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

