How Long Is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring is getting a whole lot bigger with its first DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, but just how much bigger? Here’s how much time you should expect to invest in your playthrough of Shadow of the Erdtree.

How Many Hours is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?

Depending on how you like to play you can expect to get around 25 to 50 hours out of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. This number will also differ between players depending on their skill level, in-game level, and any restrictions they set upon themselves.

If you’re a skilled player who has a highly leveled character and only wants to complete the core narrative content in Shadow of the Erdtree then expect to be done around the 25-hour mark. This gives you a decent amount of leeway with learning boss fights but also suggests you’d be breezing through most of them.

For the opposite kind of player, the person who is going to be looking for every hidden secret in Shadow of the Erdtree then you’ll get an easy 40 to 50 hours out of this DLC. It’s not quite as big as the original Elden Ring game, however, there is a lot to find, do, and see.

We expect the average player who is reasonably set to enter the Shadow Realm and has some experience playing Elden Ring will finish the core Shadow of the Erdtree storyline in a little over 30 hours with some extra exploration. Don’t fret if you aren’t able to get it done in this time, that just means you’ll get more time to enjoy the new world that’s been created.

With the addition of Shadow of the Erdtree, a full 100 percent playthrough of Elden Ring will now take around 180 hours which is more than enough content for anybody looking to be the ultimate Elden Lord.

