Rune Codes (April 2025) Get Free Rerolls, Yen, and Other Rewards

Since Type Soul devs are rather stingy with free rewards these days, you can fill the Hollow-shaped void in your heart with Rune codes instead. The game is similar to the original in most aspects, from gameplay to UI, so why not grab some Rerolls for free?

No matter which path you choose, these Rune codes will be your loyal ally—at least until they expire. To unlock them, you’ll need to improve your rank first, so jump into the game and start grinding! Before you go, take a look at the Type Soul Codes list to get even more exciting free rewards!

All Rune Codes List

Working Rune Codes

2klikes : Use for Free rewards (New)

: Use for Free rewards waterburger : Use for Free rewards (New)

: Use for Free rewards urmakingmemad : Use for Free rewards (New)

: Use for Free rewards codefromaloeakaerotic : Use for Free rewards (New)

: Use for Free rewards codefromjayy4president : Use for Free rewards (New)

: Use for Free rewards leavemealone : Use for Free rewards (New)

: Use for Free rewards typerunesupremacy : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards evenmorebugfixes : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards afkworldbuffs : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards reopen : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards sorryforclose : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards jayyiscool : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards ongodzillaghoulreworstgameeveriwouldratherplaybloxfruitsitsinsanealittlebit : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards thisbalancepatchwasawasteofmytimegameisdyingthesecondtypesoulrereleases : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards 3kdc : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards 2kdc : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards 400cc: Use for Free rewards

Expired Rune Codes

There are currently no expired Rune codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Rune

Follow the guide below to redeem the latest Rune codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Rune on Roblox. Click the gift button at the top of the screen. Enter a working code into the Redeem a code field. Press Accept to collect your rewards.

Rune Trello Link

If you’re looking for a comprehensive resource that will help you master the game faster, we recommend checking out the official TYPE://RUNE Trello board. You can find an in-depth overview of all progressions that will help you make your way through the story. Aside from that, you can also learn more about items, accessories, weapons, enemies, skills, and so much more.

Why Are My Rune Codes Not Working?

Several issues might be preventing your Rune code from working. These are the most common problems that players encounter:

Your rank is too low to redeem a code . Most Rune codes are locked behind different levels, so you’ll need to keep grinding and improving your character to claim all the rewards.

. Most Rune codes are locked behind different levels, so you’ll need to keep grinding and improving your character to claim all the rewards. You have made a spelling error . This issue can be easily fixed by double-checking your codes or pasting them straight into the game.

. This issue can be easily fixed by double-checking your codes or pasting them straight into the game. The code you’re trying to use is no longer active. Once the codes expire, they’re gone forever. However, we can move the offenders to the correct section if you let us know.

What Is Rune?

Rune, formerly known as Type Rune, is one of the many Bleach-inspired fighting experiences on Roblox. The title is very similar to the iconic Type Soul, featuring different progressions, fast-paced combat, and a plethora of rerolls to claim for free. Hone your battle skills, level up your rank, and conquer the server by eliminating the enemy players.

