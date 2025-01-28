Type // CC Codes (January 2025) [CLASSES]

Updated: January 28, 2025 Added a new code!

Welcome to another exciting Bleach-inspired Roblox title—in Type // CC, you’ll choose your Race and prepare to traverse the path that destiny has laid out in front of you. Be it as a Soul Reaper, Hollow, or Quincy, you’ll experience a one-of-a-kind adventure full of unique and challenging quests.

Use Type // CC codes to collect all the free Rerolls you need to help you shape your character the way you truly want it to be. You can also get a bunch of other fantastic freebies, including Elixirs and Locked World Tickets. If you want to dive into another game inspired by the much-beloved anime series, visit our Lost Souls codes article and discover all the free goodies that can boost your experience!

All Type // CC Codes List

Active Type // CC Codes

realsmurphcode : Use for x100 Locked Element Rerolls, x100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, and x100 Locked Clan Rerolls (New)

: Use for x100 Locked Element Rerolls, x100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, and x100 Locked Clan Rerolls 500players: Use for x200 Locked Element Rerolls, x200 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, x3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, x200 Locked Clan Rerolls, x5 Red Elixirs, x5 Locked Blue Elixirs, x1 Locked World Ticket, and x50 Mask Rerolls

Expired Type // CC Codes

1000likes

eighthundredlikes

How to Redeem Codes in Type // CC

Here’s all that you need to do to redeem your Type // CC codes:

Launch Type // CC in Roblox. Click on the gift icon in the menu at the top-left part of the screen. Use the Enter Code Here field to input an active code. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

Type // CC Trello Link

Check out the official Type // CC Trello for any questions you might have regarding the game’s mechanics and content. You can find all you need to know about the three primary Races and how to progress on the path you choose. There’s also plenty of detailed info on the different Classes, Weapons, Enchants, Bankais, and much, much more.

Why Are My Type // CC Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling when entering your Type // CC codes. To make sure that you never make any typos, you should copy the codes from our curated list and paste them straight into the code redemption system. If you’re still not getting your freebies, then the code has expired, and we’d appreciate it if you let us know about it.

What Is Type // CC?

Type // CC is a Bleach-inspired action RPG game that truly shines with its intricately detailed paths for each existing Race. You can customize your character in various ways—by rolling for different Classes, obtaining Weapons that suit your playstyle, unlocking Skills and Elements of your liking, and much more. Complete unique quests and face other players on your way to becoming the most powerful player in the game.

If you can’t get enough of Roblox games based on Bleach, worry not—we’ve got articles on Paradox codes and Bleach Revival codes where you can find a fantastic selection of free rewards to collect right now.

