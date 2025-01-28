Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Type // CC featured image.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Type // CC Codes (January 2025) [CLASSES]

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|

Published: Jan 28, 2025 08:12 am

Updated: January 28, 2025

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Welcome to another exciting Bleach-inspired Roblox title—in Type // CC, you’ll choose your Race and prepare to traverse the path that destiny has laid out in front of you. Be it as a Soul Reaper, Hollow, or Quincy, you’ll experience a one-of-a-kind adventure full of unique and challenging quests.

Use Type // CC codes to collect all the free Rerolls you need to help you shape your character the way you truly want it to be. You can also get a bunch of other fantastic freebies, including Elixirs and Locked World Tickets. If you want to dive into another game inspired by the much-beloved anime series, visit our Lost Souls codes article and discover all the free goodies that can boost your experience!

All Type // CC Codes List

Active Type // CC Codes

  • realsmurphcode: Use for x100 Locked Element Rerolls, x100 Locked Weapon Rerolls, and x100 Locked Clan Rerolls (New)
  • 500players: Use for x200 Locked Element Rerolls, x200 Locked Shikai/Res/Volt Rerolls, x3 Vastocar/Visored Variant Rerolls, x200 Locked Clan Rerolls, x5 Red Elixirs, x5 Locked Blue Elixirs, x1 Locked World Ticket, and x50 Mask Rerolls 

Expired Type // CC Codes

  • 1000likes
  • eighthundredlikes

Related: Bleach Lost Souls codes

How to Redeem Codes in Type // CC

Here’s all that you need to do to redeem your Type // CC codes:

How to redeem Type // CC codes.
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Type // CC in Roblox.
  2. Click on the gift icon in the menu at the top-left part of the screen.
  3. Use the Enter Code Here field to input an active code.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

Check out the official Type // CC Trello for any questions you might have regarding the game’s mechanics and content. You can find all you need to know about the three primary Races and how to progress on the path you choose. There’s also plenty of detailed info on the different Classes, Weapons, Enchants, Bankais, and much, much more.

Why Are My Type // CC Codes Not Working?

Always double-check your spelling when entering your Type // CC codes. To make sure that you never make any typos, you should copy the codes from our curated list and paste them straight into the code redemption system. If you’re still not getting your freebies, then the code has expired, and we’d appreciate it if you let us know about it.

What Is Type // CC?

Type // CC is a Bleach-inspired action RPG game that truly shines with its intricately detailed paths for each existing Race. You can customize your character in various ways—by rolling for different Classes, obtaining Weapons that suit your playstyle, unlocking Skills and Elements of your liking, and much more. Complete unique quests and face other players on your way to becoming the most powerful player in the game.

If you can’t get enough of Roblox games based on Bleach, worry not—we’ve got articles on Paradox codes and Bleach Revival codes where you can find a fantastic selection of free rewards to collect right now.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.