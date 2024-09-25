Lost Souls Codes ([dynamic_date format=”F Y”])

Updated: September 25, 2024 Checked for new codes!

It finally happened. Open world, action RPG, set in the Bleach world, absolutely not inspired by certain popular Gacha games. Unlike the games we shall not be named, you can unlock items and characters that don’t look like children with Lost Souls codes.

These codes will grant you potions, coins, and soul crystals to upgrade your character and unlock new ones. If you want more Bleach inspired Roblox codes, check out our list of Type Soul Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Lost Souls codes list

Active Lost Souls codes

blueprints —Redeem code for 10% EXP Potion Blueprint

—Redeem code for 10% EXP Potion Blueprint SpecialMastery —Redeem code for Small SM Mastery Potion Blueprint

—Redeem code for Small SM Mastery Potion Blueprint hike —Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins

—Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins eastVillage —Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins

—Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins release —Redeem for 100 Soul Crystals

—Redeem for 100 Soul Crystals soulcity —Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins

—Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins mountain —Redeem for 50 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins

—Redeem for 50 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins happyriver —Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins

—Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins theschool —Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins

—Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins westVillage —Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins

—Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins mansion —Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins

—Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins business —Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins

—Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins thegate —Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins

—Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins crater—Redeem for 25 Soul Crystals and 500 Coins

Expired Lost Souls codes

There are currently no expired Lost Souls codes.

How to redeem codes in Lost Souls

Redeeming codes in Lost Souls is simple. Just follow our guide:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Lost Souls on Roblox. Press the J key on your keyboard to open the menu. Enter the code in the “ … “ text box. Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.

How to get more codes in Lost Souls

If you want to get the latest Lost Souls codes, we suggest bookmarking this article. We search and update for the latest codes every day, so you don’t have to.

However, if you want to search for freebies on your own, you can check these useful links:

Why are my Lost Souls codes not working?

Make sure to redeem Lost Souls codes as soon as possible to avoid them from expiring. Also make sure to be attentive when typing these codes. Typos can easily happen, so double check if the codes are written properly, or just copy the codes directly from the article and into the game.

Other ways to get free rewards in Lost Souls

Besides using Lost Souls codes to earn items, there are several ways to unlock coins and souls. By completing daily, weekly, monthly,and all time challenges you can unlock upgrade materials, premium currency and battle pass exp. Speaking of the battle pass, by playing the game you unlock exp which unlocks useful collectibles from the battle pass.

What is Lost Souls?

Lost Souls is an open world Action RPG, inspired by the manga series Bleach. Start your adventure as a Soul Reaper and explore both Japan and Soul Society as you unlock iconic characters, collect valuable items, and kill hollows.

