Paradox Codes (October 2024)

Updated October 1, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Bleach fans unite for this amazing combat game called Paradox! Ready your weapons, and max out that skill tree to become the strongest warrior who defeats all who stand in the way! Hollows? Hollows are nothing compared to your formidable moves on the battlefield.

Paradox codes are a must if you want to rank among your peers. Sometimes, we need a good Stats Reset or Rerolls to change certain aspects of our character, and the codes are the perfect tool to help us. We both know you love the thrill of battle and luckily, we have a list of Peroxide Codes ready for this exciting title!

All Paradox Codes List

Active Paradox Codes

givemecodesandmylifeisyours : Use for 20 Ability Rerolls

: Use for 20 Ability Rerolls sorryformobilebugs : Use for 10 Ability Rerolls and 10 Clan Rerolls

: Use for 10 Ability Rerolls and 10 Clan Rerolls givemeabilityrerolls : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards latenightcode : Use for 10 Ability Rerolls and 10 Clan Rerolls

: Use for 10 Ability Rerolls and 10 Clan Rerolls statresetplease : Use for 1 Stat Reset

: Use for 1 Stat Reset sorryforbugs : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards shutdowncode : Use for 15 Ability Rerolls and 15 Clan Rerolls

: Use for 15 Ability Rerolls and 15 Clan Rerolls newslot : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards clanrerollsplease : Use for Free rewards

: Use for Free rewards lithmygoat: Use for 10 Ability Rerolls and 10 Clan Rerolls

Expired Paradox Codes

There are currently no expired Paradox codes.

Related: Rampant Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Paradox

We can joyfully confirm that a redemption system does exist in this exciting title, and you can redeem Paradox codes in a few simple steps, as shown below:

Image by The Escapist

Run Paradox in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button to open the settings. Go into the Code tab. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Redeem Code to receive goodies.

Paradox Trello Link

Beginners always struggle, but it’s nothing to worry about because Paradox Trello exists. You can see lists of battle moves and learn about the Hollows. There is also additional information about bosses, talents, skill trees, and various other features this fantastic combat game has to offer.

Why Are My Paradox Codes Not Working?

When you redeem Paradox codes and get an error message instead of goodies, double-check it for typos. Spelling mistakes happen quickly, and they’re also simple to get rid of by copying/pasting codes. However, if the code is correctly inputted, then you’ve run into an expired one, which is a dead end. Inactive codes might end up in our active list from time to time, and if you spot them, inform us about them.

What is Paradox?

Paradox is a Roblox title that is heavily inspired by Bleach. You delve into an anime world with the main focus being to rank up and become mighty in battle. While the vital element in this experience is to grind for EXP and fight, you’ll also discover lore and be able to craft your very own path, deciding the fate of your character.

You’ll be genuinely thrilled to know that we have a bunch of other codes ready for you in our lists of Your Bizarre Adventure Codes and Type Soul Codes!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy