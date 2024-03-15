Category:
Car Driving Indonesia Codes (March 2024)

Find the job that suits you best, earn a lot of money, and build your own unique garage full of supercars in Car Driving Indonesia. Team up with other players and show off powerful machines that you can buy with CDID codes because they give you a ton of RP!

All Car Driving Indonesia Codes List

Car Driving Indonesia Codes (Working)

  • 2024CNY: Use for 350 million RP (New)
  • VALENTINE: Use for 200 million RP (New)
  • HBDTIPEN: Use for 450 million RP (New)

Car Driving Indonesia Codes (Expired)

  • LEBARAN2023
  • HALLOWEEN2023
  • MINTACODEMELULU
  • 80MVISITS
  • 20MVISITS!
  • HBDOTNASANDJULMANS
  • SORRYFORSHUTDOWN
  • BATIK!
  • CDIDFORTHEFUTURE
  • THANKYOUNOVENDRA
  • CNY2022
  • NEWYEAR!
  • IDULADHA
  • NEWYEARS!
  • FREECOIN50
  • 60KLIKES
  • NOMORESERVERCRASH
  • CHRISTMASEVENT2023
  • 60MILLIONVISITS!
  • MERDEKA!!!
  • MERDEKA!
  • 100MVISITS
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR2024
  • HALLOWEEN22
  • MOHONMAAFLAHIRDANBATINDARITEAMCDID
  • REVAMP1YEARANNIVERSARY
  • HAPPYANNIVERSARYCDID
  • 90MVISITS
  • 45MVISITS

How to Redeem Codes in Car Driving Indonesia

Redeeming Car Driving Indonesia codes is straightforward; just follow our detailed instructions below to get your freebies in seconds:

How to redeem codes in Car Driving Indonesia
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Car Driving Indonesia on Roblox.
  2. Click the phone icon in the top-left corner of the screen or press K on your keyboard to open the phone.
  3. Choose the Redeem tab on the right side of your screen when the phone interface appears.
  4. Insert a code into the Type here pop-up text box.
  5. Hit the Redeem button to grab your rewards!

