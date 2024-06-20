All Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Map Fragment Locations

We get it, nothing looks worse than having an unfinished map in Elden Ring. Well, with the new Shadow Realm zone in Shadow of the Erdtree there’s even more map to finish, and here are all of the five locations to fill out your new map.

How to Find the Map Fragments in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

To help make things simpler for those who prefer a hint rather than a step-by-step guide to reach each Map Fragment in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree then you can check out the map above with each location marked. However, below you’ll find a step-by-step guide to reach each one.

Gravesite Plain Map Fragment (1)

The Gravesite Plain map fragment will be the first that you unlock during your time in the Shadow Realm. It can be collected the moment you enter the new map simply by running northeast of the entry.

Scadu Altus (2)

After you begin the Shadow of the Erdtree adventure, the second Map Fragment for you to collect is in Scadu Altus. To reach this, simply reach the Highroad Cross Site of Grace which can be found by crossing the bridge out of Castle Ensis, then head northeast.

Ruah Ruins (3)

We suggest claiming the Ruah Ruins Map Fragment after entering Scadu Altus. To reach this you’ll want to start at the Moorth Ruins Site of Grace which can be found near the center of the map in Scadu Altus. Northeast of this Site of Grace is a cave, head through this until you reach the Ancient Ruins Base, then continue through until you finally get to the Map Fragment. It will help a lot to mark it on your map using our map above as a guide that you can ride towards.

Southern Shore (4)

Reaching the Southern Shore Map Fragment is a time-consuming task, but it isn’t a difficult one. All you need to do is cross Ellac Bridge heading south to the river. If you continue to follow this river south you will eventually reach the Cerulean Coast where you can find the Map Fragment near the Cerulean Coast Cross Site of Grace.

Abyssal Woods (5)

The Abyssal Woods Map Fragment is the most difficult to reach and as such it is the last one we would suggest collecting. To claim this you must first enter Shadow Keep and visit the Main Gate Plaza Site of Grace. From here venture through until you see six burning boats.

Go to the further set of three and on the left side, you will find a ladder taking you down to the water. Head down this ladder and follow the water perimeter until you see a room with a ladder going down further. Head down this ladder.

Now head into the far room which appears to be a dead end. Here you can strike the right-side wall which will unveil a secret path ending in a coffin. Get inside the coffin and you will be teleported to a new location. Now go south and down the two waterfalls to find the Darklight Catacombs.

You must complete the Darklight Catacombs dungeon and boss fight to reach the Abyssal Woods, but once you emerge victoriously you can find the Map Fragment in the southeast corner of the zone.

