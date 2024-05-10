Best Dex Build in Elden Ring

Despite being one of the weaker main stats in the game, Dex builds are a popular pick amongst players in Elden Ring. My guide will help you put together one of the best options for Dexterity within The Lands Between.

Elden Ring Best Dexterity Build

Screenshot by The Escapist

The Bloodhound’s Fang is the best weapon for a Dex build because of the by hybrid qualities it possesses. Most Dexterity weapons in Elden Ring are based on a quick attack speed or tons of bleed damage. However, they lack damage per hit and poise, which is always busted in FromSoftware games. Below you can find everything you need for a hard-hitting build.

Weapon: Bloodhound’s Fang

Bloodhound’s Fang Ash of War: Bloodhound’s Finesse

Bloodhound’s Finesse Class: Vagabond

Vagabond Primary Stat: Dexterity (80)

Dexterity (80) Primary Stat: Vigor (60)

Vigor (60) Secondary Stat: Endurance (30)

Endurance (30) Secondary Stat: Strength (30+)

Strength (30+) Talisman One: Green Turtle Talisman – Raises stamina recovery speed.

Green Turtle Talisman – Raises stamina recovery speed. Talisman Two: Erdtree’s Favor – Raises maximum HP, stamina, and equip load.

Erdtree’s Favor – Raises maximum HP, stamina, and equip load. Talisman Three: Radagon’s Soreseal – Greatly raises attributes, but also increases damage taken.

Radagon’s Soreseal – Greatly raises attributes, but also increases damage taken. Talisman Four: Claw Talisman – Enhances jump attacks.

Claw Talisman – Enhances jump attacks. Armor: Anything with 50+ poise.

What truly makes the Bloodhound’s Fang stand out against other Dex weapons is how it handles. The curved greatsword acts closer to a strength weapon but it still retains speed and has built-in bleed damage. On top of the great moveset, the Ash of War has two parts that can allow you to dodge and dish out a nuke for damage. There’s a reason the weapon was so popular when the game was initially released.

If you continue the game into New Game Plus, the Bloodhound’s Fang can easily be turned into a quality build. Any Quality build will work the same way as the standard Dex build, but it also utilizes strength. The fang has a B for Dex scaling and it has a C for Strength, so it leaves plenty of room for more stats.

And that’s all there is to the best dex build for the Lands Between. Remember that you can always use the same setup with new Dexterity weapons if they don’t rely on other stats.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

