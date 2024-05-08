How to Get Bloodhound’s Fang in Elden Ring

The Bloodhound’s Fang is easily one of the best weapons that you can find early in Elden Ring if you can take on the challenge. This guide will cover where you can find the curved greatsword and how you can claim it for yourself.

Elden Ring: How to Get the Bloodhound’s Fang

Defeat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil at the Forlorn Hound Evergaol to Earn the Bloodhound’s Fang

If you head southeast from the First Step Site of Grace in Limgrave, you can quickly find this Evergaol before you reach the bridge to South Limgrave. This is likely the first Evergaol boss that you’ll encounter, unless you head north to where the Crucible Knight is waiting in his own cell.

Early in Elden Ring, defeating Bloodhound Knight Darriwil won’t be easy. The boss moves incredibly quickly with erratic attack patterns that can be hard to track. Because you have time to prepare for this optional boss, you have some options that can make the fight much easier.

If you don’t want to try earning the Bloodhound’s Fang by yourself, you can find Blaidd in the forest of Limgrave to the east. When you whistle back at him, he gives you a quest and will even join you at the Evergaol to kill Darriwil. Players who are having trouble with the Bloodhound early in the game can use this to their advantage for an easy kill. The summon doesn’t cost anything and will even help you progress the story with Blaidd.

Before you know it, the Bloodhound’s Fang is yours and you can start using one of the most powerful swords in the game. The Bloodhound’s Fang is a curved greatsword that scales with dexterity and strength, making it a powerful weapon for physical builds.

Elden Ring is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

