Somehow missing out on the Halloween season, Marvel Snap is getting its second wolf-like character in Fenris Wolf for the Asgardian-themed War of the Nine Realms season. Here are the best Fenris Wolf decks in Marvel Snap.

How Fenris Wolf Works in Marvel Snap

Fenris Wolf is a 2-cost, 3-power card with an ability that reads: “Activate: Resurrect your opponent’s highest-Power discarded or destroyed card to your side of this location.”

As an Activate card, Fenris Wolf needs to be played a turn before you want to use it, and as a result, it won’t do anything on turn 6.

Hitting either a discarded or destroyed card makes it a powerful resource against those types of decks, as you can control when to copy a card your opponent destroyed or discarded.

However, Fenris Wolf seems more like an offensive rather than a reactive card, as you can destroy or discard your opponent’s cards, including Shang-Chi or Moon Knight, before summoning those cards to your side of the board.

Best Day One Fenris Wolf Decks in Marvel Snap

Fenris Wolf fits into a lot of different styles of decks simply as a tech card when paired with something like Shang-Chi, but it also goes well with cards that dedicate themselves to destroying or discarding cards. You may recall a couple of seasons back an odd-cost discard deck with Moon Knight, Proxima Midnight, and Black Bolt did well – Fenris fits right in, as long as you avoid hitting it with Moon Knight. Let’s take a look:

The Hood

Spider-Ham

Korg

Nico Minoru

Fenris Wolf

Gambit

Moon Knight

Black Widow

Proxima Midnight

Darkhawk

Black Bolt

Stature

Nico Minoru is a Series 5 card you can swap out easily in this deck; consider using Iceman instead. Otherwise, you’ll want to have the other Series 5 card, Proxima Midnight, no matter what.

The goal with this deck is to hit your Proxima Midnight with Moon Knight in order to play her for free and discard an opponent’s card; after that, you can activate Fenris Wolf to revive that card you discarded. Black Bolt helps with that as, even if you discard a cheap card from their hand, your Fenris Wolf will still be great power for its cost. For a little bit more consistency with Fenris Wolf, I’ve also included Gambit as you can snipe a key card and revive it – just be sure to save Gambit for the final turn of the match to hit a key card that you want to play.

The other deck that Fenris Wolf fits cleanly into is a Baron Zemo mill-style deck. While not currently super popular, such a deck might see a surge in popularity as Fenris Wolf provides some nice consistency. Here’s the list:

Spider-Ham

Iceman

Yondu

Shadow King

Cable

Fenris Wolf

Grandmaster

Baron Zemo

Gladiator

Shang-Chi

Misery

Red Hulk

There are a lot of Series 5 cards in this list: Grandmaster, Baron Zemo, Misery, and Red Hulk. Red Hulk and Grandmaster can be replaced with a high-powered card like Alioth and another utility 2 drop like Jeff!, respectively. Baron Zemo and Misery are necessary.

Here, you want to disrupt, destroy, and steal as many of your opponent’s cards as possible, facilitated by using Misery on your smaller cards to trigger their effects once again. Shang-Chi can snipe a high-cost card (especially with all the Surtur decks running around) that Fenris Wolf can revive; however, if you Yondu, Gladiator, and then use Baron Zemo, you’re also likely to pull something big to your side. Red Hulk is insurance on the final turn to seal the match away.

Is Fenris Wolf Worth Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

Yes, I do think Fenris Wolf is a great card to pick up – perhaps the best one this month – as it works in quite a lot of decks and completely counters discard lists (sorry, Lady Sif). It will only get better as more discard and destroy cards are introduced to the game; furthermore, there’s a lot of potential with less popular cards like Lady Deathstrike and Silver Samurai that might see entirely new archetypes formed around this wolf.

And those are the best Fenris Wolf decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

