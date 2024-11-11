The dark elf Malekith joins Marvel Snap, a villain you might remember from the much-maligned Thor: The Dark World if you’re an MCU fan. Here are the best Malekith decks in Marvel Snap.

How Malekith Works in Marvel Snap

Malekith is a 4-cost, 6-power card with an ability that reads: “On Reveal: Add a 1, 2, or 3-Cost card from your deck here. It reveals at the end of the game.”

His effect is pretty straightforward. If you have a Nebula in your deck when you play him, you’ll draw it facedown and will not get any benefit from it. On the other hand, you could pull a Sage that will activate, turning into a potentially powerful card to round out the match.

At the same time, if you have no 1, 2, or 3-cost cards left in your deck, Malekith doesn’t have any effect outside of adding 6 power to your board. He also won’t pull cards discounted down to 3 in your deck.

The power of Malekith comes from thinning out your deck, which makes it a bit easier to draw key combo pieces much the same way Jubilee or the old America Chavez did. But why run Malekith over those cards? Let’s take a closer look.

Best Day One Malekith Decks in Marvel Snap

Malekith is going to be a difficult deck-building challenge for players – and that includes me. I do not see him being particularly impactful in any sort of combo deck as you’re typically looking to play combo cards in a certain order, such as Mystique after Iron Man or Silver Surfer into Absorbing Man. However, there is one deck in particular I do see him being helpful in – Ronan the Accuser.

Hydra Bob

Master Mold

Baron Mordo

Grandmaster

Shadow King

Maximus

Mystique

Black Widow

Gladiator

Malekith

Ronan the Accuser

Red Hulk

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

There are quite a lot of Series 5 cards you might not have in this list; however, they’re largely replaceable. Swap Hydra Bob for something similar, like Titania, if you don’t have him. Pretty much any high-value 2-drop can replace Grandmaster – White Widow, Jeff!, or even something cheeky like Quake. That said, I do believe Grandmaster is integral to this deck. Any big 6-cost card like Alioth can replace Red Hulk.

The goal with this deck is to win one lane with Ronan the Accuser and another with Mystique if you draw her or other high-cost power cards like Gladiator and Maximus. Malekith helps here as he can pull all your detrimental 2 and 3-cost cards without your opponent receiving their benefit, like Maximus’ draw 2, and helps you fish for cards to fill up your opponent’s hand.

If you hit Mystique with Malekith and play Ronan the Accuser on the final turn, she will still copy his effect, giving you another chance to get the combo off.

Furthermore, depending on what you hit with him, you can weave that into your final plays. Grandmaster can trigger Malekith again or trigger Shadow King twice in two different locations, for example.

While I do believe Malekith’s strength comes from his ability to thin out a deck for combo setups, I don’t have a deck like that here for you today – that’ll take a while for players to figure out. So, for our second deck, I’ve slotted him into one of the top meta counter decks, as he provides a third way to fish for counter cards to win the match.

Hazmat

Shadow King

US Agent

Rogue

Killmonger

Luke Cake

Red Guardian

Malekith

Anti-Venom

Man-Thing

Typhoid Mary

Sera

Click here to copy this list from Untapped.

There are three Series 5 cards you might’ve skipped out on picking up that are irreplaceable in this Toxic Sera-style affliction list: US Agent, Red Guardian, and Anti-Venom. Red Guardian can be swapped for something like Cosmo; however, I believe the other two are necessary.

The way to play this list changes depending on what you’re up against, but rest assured, it has the tools to take down any deck currently wreaking havoc on the meta. Malekith slots in as a great way to fish for an answer on the final turn or thin your deck out in hopes of grabbing Sera. Need Shadow King to take down a massive Surtur? With Sera on the board, you can play Malekith, pull that card from your deck, and throw down a huge Typhoid Mary alongside it.

Is Malekith Worth Spending Spotlight Cache Keys or Collector’s Tokens?

As of right now, Malekith is a prime “wait and see” card. I wouldn’t pick him up right away. I’d give it a few days to see if some top decks pop up with him, like the Sera list above, as the meta is still reeling from the release of Surtur, it’s hard to say how powerful he will be. I do think this targeted draw mechanic is rather powerful, however, and could see him growing on people down the line like US Agent and Man-Thing have.

And those are the best Malekith decks in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap is available to play now.

