What Revered Spirit Ashes Do in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

The Shadow of the Erdtree expansion in Elden Ring doesn’t just give you a new region and map to explore, there are also a couple of new mechanics to check out. Here’s everything you need to know about Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring.

Recommended Videos

How to Use Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

When you rest at a Site of Grace in Elden Ring, you’ll notice that you can now access the Shadow Realm Blessing option from the menu. By upgrading your Revered Spirit Ash Blessing, you can increase the amount of damage dealt and negated by your Spirit Ashes. For instance, if you like using the Mimic Tear, this Blessing will increase its damage done even further.

To use the Revered Spirit Ash Blessing, simply sit and rest at any Site of Grace in the game, choose the Shadow Realm Blessing option, then choose Revered Spirit Ash Blessing to upgrade it. Do note that the amount of Revered Spirit Ashes you need for the upgrades will increase as you continue to contribute to it.

Revered Spirit Ashes Locations

We’ve yet to discover the location of every Revered Spirit Ash in the game, but in general, you’ll want to look out for statues on pedestals, which are commonly found in churches and towns. Here are the ones we’ve discovered so far:

At a cliff just east of the Scorched Ruins

At the pond just northeast of Prospect Town

At the altar in the Abandoned Ailing Village

Dropped by the Spider Scorpions at the entrance of Belurat, Tower Settlement

And that’s everything you need to know about the Revered Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get the Blade of Mercy Talisman.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy