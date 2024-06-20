How to Use the Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

When you start the Shadow of the Erdtree, the Shadow Realm Blessings will be the best way to earn more power. Here’s how to use the Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring.

How to Use Shadow Realm Blessings in Elden Ring

Use your Scadutree Fragments or Revered Spirit Ashes at a Site of Grace to activate the Shadow Realm Blessing. When you enter the Land of Shadow for the first time, your blessings will be at zero, and the Site of Grace will reflect that. The blessing is technically a passive benefit and is active at all times within the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. However, finding those initial fragments or ashes is what triggers the passive.

At any Site of Grace in the Shadow Realm, there is a tab for the blessings. Just like the Flasks in these menus, you can upgrade the passive with each new fragment you find on the map. The max rank should be about 20 for the Scadutree Fragments, and it will dictate most of your power in the DLC. Revered Spirit Ashes are typically harder to find and are much more exploration-dependent.

Keep in mind that the Shadow Realm Blessing effectively replaces any further progression through the use of Runes. As long as you have a decent level to start the DLC, such as level 130, you only need to worry about scaling. The higher your Shadow Realm Blessing level gets, the more damage you will deal and the less damage you will take. Leaving the Land of Shadow means you also lose the blessing until you come back.

And that’s all there is to the new DLC mechanic. Progression is still important, even if you have a super high-level character.

