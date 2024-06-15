What Level Should You Be to Start the Elden Ring Erdtree DLC?

Getting to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC requires reaching the late game in Elden Ring. Here’s what level you should be to start the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Recommended Videos

What Level Should You Be To Start the Shadow of the Erdtree in Elden Ring?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

You should be at least level 125 before you start the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. The Land of Shadow will technically scale in power with your character. However, there are a couple of reasons why you should aim to be level 125 at the bare minimum. The main reason is so you can have a genuine build or respec into the new DLC weapons. If you attempt to jump into the DLC at level 80, respec is going to be less effective, and your baseline stats are going to feel worse. Even with scaling, you can only do so much with minimal health and stamina.

Along with needing to have a decent build before entering the Shadow of the Erdtree, there is a roadblock to the DLC. Everyone who wants to enter the Land of Shadow will need to kill Mohg at Mohgwyn Palace. Mohg drops over 400,000 Runes upon defeat; he’s one of the highest-level bosses in the game. Unless you know the fight well, you’re going to need at least 125 levels to take down the lord of blood comfortably.

Related: How Elden Ring’s Poise Breakpoints Work, Explained

If you take the time to get through most of the base game content, then you can easily reach level 150, which is going to make your build much more effective. But if you want to rush to the DLC, then aim for that base 125. Once you reach the Land of Shadow, there will be a new power system that scales off your current level and equipment. With that in mind, most players should have a similar experience as long as they have a decent build to utilize.

Elden Ring is available on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy