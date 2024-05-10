How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace & Mohg in Elden Ring

Whether you want to battle Mohg or are looking to find the entrance to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, you’ll need to reach the Mohgwynn’s Palace in Elden Ring. This guide will outline how you can reach the palace and enter the secret sections of the game.

How to Find Mohg in Elden Ring

Take the portal northwest of the Yelough Anix Ruins in the Consecrated Snowfields to reach Mohg and his palace. When you get close enough to the portal, there will be plenty of red flowers in the snow, and a Sanguine Noble will appear. After you kill the noble, look toward the edge of the map on a downward slope. There will be a blue teleporter that looks the same as other portals throughout the game, except this one will be surrounded by pools of blood. Interacting with it will bring you to Mohgwynn Palace.

Elden Ring: How to Get to Mohg

Get both halves of the Secret Haligtree Medallion.

Use the Medallion at the Grand Dectus Lift to enter the Consecrated Snowfields.

Head to the northwest of the Snowfields to find a teleporter.

Enter Mohgwyn Palace and head to Mohg, Lord of Blood.

Reaching Mohgwynn’s Palace is the first step to actually finding Mohg. The hardest part is over, but you still need to get through the area. Two main Sites of Grace can be found as you reach the main mausoleum. Once you get out of the dark cave with multiple Sanguine Nobles, you’ll find an elevator. This brings you to the main arena with Mohg, which is also where the body of Miquella can be found.

How to Reach the Consecrated Snowfields in Elden Ring

You need the left and the right half of the Secret Haligtree Medallion to reach the Consecrated Snowfields. One-half can be found in the Village of the Albinaurics. Head west in Lirunia of the Lakes to find the village and then hit a large pot. Old Albus will appear and give you the first half.

The second half is found at Castle Sol in the northern tip of the Mountaintop of the Giants. Take down Commander Niallm, one of the tougher bosses, and head upstairs to find a chest with the second half. Take both of them to the Grand Dectus Lift and change the action when you approach. After lifting the medallion, you will be brought to the path that leads to the Consecrated Snowfields.

Of course, you can head over to Mohg’s Palace and finish your quest to find Miquella.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

