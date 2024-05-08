Standing at the first steps in Elden Ring.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Weapons in Elden Ring

Only the best for the Tarnished.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: May 8, 2024 05:00 am

Choosing the best weapons to use in Elden Ring can be the difference between a crushing experience and a joy ride for new players. Whether you want some help or just feel like crushing enemies, this guide will cover your top options in the Lands Between.

Recommended Videos

Elden Ring: Best Weapons to Use

Holding the Rivers of Blood and Bloodhound's Fang in Elden Ring.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

There are some undeniably fantastic weapons like the Rivers of Blood, the Bloodhound’s Fang, and the Blasphemous Blade. However, most of the best weapons in the game can be split into separate categories. Your best bet is to pick which stat you want to level your build around and then choose the best option from that pool.

Best Strength Weapons:

  • Grafted Blade Greatsword
  • Prelate’s Inferno Crozier
  • Greatsword
  • Brick Hammer
  • Great Stars

Best Dexterity Weapons:

  • Hand of Malenia
  • Bloodhound’s Fang
  • Godskin Peeler
  • Dragon King’s Cragblade
  • Nagikiba

Best Arcane Weapons:

  • Rivers of Blood
  • Marais Executioner’s Sword
  • Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear
  • Eleonora’s Poleblade
  • Reduvia

Best Intelligence Weapons:

  • Dark Moon Greatsword
  • Death’s Poker
  • Fallingstar Beast Jaw
  • Sword of Night and Flame
  • Moonveil

Best Faith Weapons:

  • Blasphemous Blade
  • Golden Order Greatsword
  • Godslayer’s Greatsword
  • Maliketh’s Black Blade
  • Erdtree Bow

Despite each stat type having roughly five weapons that stand out among the rest, that doesn’t mean they’re all equal at the top. Some stats in Elden Ring clearly have better weapon options than the others. Strength and Intelligence, for example, are incredibly strong. There are tons of options beyond the best five and the stat clearly outperforms Dexterity at a base form.

Related: Best Keepsake to Choose in Elden Ring

Other stat categories like Dexterity and Arcane can still shine, especially when they are combined for great scaling in one weapon. Faith also has one of the best weapons in the entire game, which is the Blasphemous Blade.

Regardless of your choice of a new weapon, everything on the list above will be great pillars for a build that can get you through the entire game.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Post Tag:
Elden Ring
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Honkai Star Rail Codes (April 2024)
Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail. This image is part of an article about the best Dr. Ratio build in Honkai: Star Rail.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Honkai Star Rail Codes (April 2024)
Jason Coles Jason Coles May 8, 2024
Read Article Should You Pull for Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling Arise? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Pull for Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling Arise? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 8, 2024
Read Article Solo Leveling Arise Reroll Guide
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Solo Leveling Arise Reroll Guide
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Honkai Star Rail Codes (April 2024)
Dr. Ratio in Honkai: Star Rail. This image is part of an article about the best Dr. Ratio build in Honkai: Star Rail.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Honkai Star Rail Codes (April 2024)
Jason Coles Jason Coles May 8, 2024
Read Article Should You Pull for Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling Arise? Answered
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Should You Pull for Cha Hae-In in Solo Leveling Arise? Answered
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 8, 2024
Read Article Solo Leveling Arise Reroll Guide
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Solo Leveling Arise Reroll Guide
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 8, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.