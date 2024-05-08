Best Weapons in Elden Ring

Choosing the best weapons to use in Elden Ring can be the difference between a crushing experience and a joy ride for new players. Whether you want some help or just feel like crushing enemies, this guide will cover your top options in the Lands Between.

Elden Ring: Best Weapons to Use

There are some undeniably fantastic weapons like the Rivers of Blood, the Bloodhound’s Fang, and the Blasphemous Blade. However, most of the best weapons in the game can be split into separate categories. Your best bet is to pick which stat you want to level your build around and then choose the best option from that pool.

Best Strength Weapons:

Grafted Blade Greatsword

Prelate’s Inferno Crozier

Greatsword

Brick Hammer

Great Stars

Best Dexterity Weapons:

Hand of Malenia

Bloodhound’s Fang

Godskin Peeler

Dragon King’s Cragblade

Nagikiba

Best Arcane Weapons:

Rivers of Blood

Marais Executioner’s Sword

Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear

Eleonora’s Poleblade

Reduvia

Best Intelligence Weapons:

Dark Moon Greatsword

Death’s Poker

Fallingstar Beast Jaw

Sword of Night and Flame

Moonveil

Best Faith Weapons:

Blasphemous Blade

Golden Order Greatsword

Godslayer’s Greatsword

Maliketh’s Black Blade

Erdtree Bow

Despite each stat type having roughly five weapons that stand out among the rest, that doesn’t mean they’re all equal at the top. Some stats in Elden Ring clearly have better weapon options than the others. Strength and Intelligence, for example, are incredibly strong. There are tons of options beyond the best five and the stat clearly outperforms Dexterity at a base form.

Other stat categories like Dexterity and Arcane can still shine, especially when they are combined for great scaling in one weapon. Faith also has one of the best weapons in the entire game, which is the Blasphemous Blade.

Regardless of your choice of a new weapon, everything on the list above will be great pillars for a build that can get you through the entire game.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

