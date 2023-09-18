How to Complete the Leap of Faith Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3

Completing the Gauntlet of Shar Trials in Baldur’s Gate 3 is no easy feat. Each one features a challenging mechanic you’ll have to overcome. The Leap of Faith Trial is one of the most tricky. Place one foot wrong and your character will end up very dead. So, let’s cover exactly how you can get through the Leap of Faith Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3 without the headache.

How to Pass the Leap of Faith Trial in BG3

Once you enter the chamber for the Leap of Faith Trial, you’ll have to sacrifice some blood at the altar to begin. Let Shadowheart be the one to do it if you’d like to earn some extra favor with her. On entering, you’ll face a dark chamber with what seems to be a missing floor and only a handful of platforms. The trick is to figure out how to navigate the invisible path. Making things tougher is that there are touch points along the path that can spell instant death, so you’ll have to be very careful.

First, take your character with the best jumping distance and separate them from the rest of the party (see here if you need a reminder how). Next, head to the right hand set of stairs. From there, run out on the invisible path to about halfway between where you started and the platform in front of you, then leap from there to the platform.

From this platform, you’ll want to make a leap to the left, landing between the two platforms.

Now, make a diagonal leap forward and to the right side to land between the next two platforms.

From here, you’ll be able to jump to the central platform. Then, all you need to do is walk straight ahead until you’re halfway to the final platform.

Jump from this point to the final platform and claim the Umbral gem. You can now activate the Transporter and get sent back out.

That’s how you can complete the Leap of Faith Trial in Baldur’s Gate 3. It is one of the more annoying trials to get through, but it’s not so bad once you know where to go! And if you’re looking for more tips on the various challenges of this sprawling RPG, make sure to look through our archives.