How to Complete the Thorm Mausoleum Painting Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

After meeting the notorious general Ketheric Thorm in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll be sent on your first mission as a servant of the Absolute. You’ll have to make your way north from the Moonrise Towers to a graveyard. As you come near the objective, which is a large mausoleum in the graveyard, you’ll encounter the demon Raphael. From talking to him, you’ll discern that inside the mausoleum is a lot of danger. He’s certainly not deceiving you there; heading into the main chamber will land you in a room brimming with traps. Let’s go over how to get past the traps in the mausoleum and activate the painting puzzle to progress to the next area in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Complete the Thorm Mausoleum Painting Puzzle in BG3

You’ll want to have a bunch of trap disarming tools and your most dexterous and perceptive party member on disarming duty. Make your way slowly through the room and your characters should start noticing all the traps. You should first disable the vent traps on the floor, otherwise they’ll emit a blinding smoke and make it much harder to deal with the other traps.

Next, you should notice some skull-shaped traps mounted below each of the three paintings in the room. You’ll want to disable these traps next. Now that you’ve dealt with the worst of the traps, you can proceed with the puzzle. Each painting has a button underneath it. Press the one under the back right corner first.

Next, activate the button beneath the painting next to it on the left. You should see the paintings start to light up. Finally, press the button under the main central painting.

This will complete the puzzle and activate the mechanism to reveal the way through to the next area.

That’s all there is to solving the Thorm Mausoleum painting puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3. Now that you’ve solved it, you can go take on what lies ahead! Not every challenge in the game is so straightforward, however, so make sure to take a look through our full set of guides if you need more help.