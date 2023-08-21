How to Complete the Puzzle to Enter the Gauntlet of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

As you progress through Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3 you’ll be sent off to find an artifact by your new “friends” in the Moonrise Towers. You’ll end up in a graveyard and eventually descend into a mausoleum. It’s all very unassuming until you proceed past the painting at the back of the room and head down into a giant Shar temple. Just from how hyped Shadowmoon is, you can tell this is the real deal. To get further into the Gauntlet of Shar area, you’ll first have to complete a puzzle. Let’s go over how to get past it nice and easily.

How to Complete the Puzzle to Enter the Gauntlet of Shar in BG3

When you first enter the room, you’ll see a statue with a glowing aura around it. It may look like there is an entry to the statue, but don’t be fooled — this is an illusion. If you come near it, you’ll be blasted back.

Our goal for this room will be to make this forcefield visible so that we can get to the statue. You’ll notice a bunch of glowing lanterns hanging from above you. These are called Mystic Thuribles, and we want to extinguish them. To do that we’ll need to lower them by pulling 4 levers in the 4 rooms surrounding the main chamber.

To get around the forcefield to the rooms on the left, first enter turn-based mode. Move your characters towards the area one by one. Before you enter either if the rooms, it’s best to disable the pressure pads in the entrances if you have the tools. Once you’ve done that, grab one character and split them off from the party. Hug the wall to avoid other traps and pull the lever. Head out the same way and do the same for the other room. Now on your way out of this side extinguish the Mystic Thuribles by clicking on them. Simply rinse and repeat for the 2 rooms on the other side of the the statue. Disable the pressure plates, pull the levers, extinguish the Mystic Thuribles.

This will then reveal the forcefield around the statue with a clear path you can enter and navigate through. You’ll want to use that character that’s detached from the rest of the party, and while still in turn-based, mode have them walk through the path to interact with the statue. This will complete the puzzle and open up the door behind the statue for you to proceed.

That’s all there is to completing the entry puzzle to the Gauntlet of Shar in Baldur’s Gate 3. Some of these puzzles can be a real pain, so hopefully this guide helped you save a bit of head scratching.

