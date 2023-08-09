Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t all about you, you’ve got a whole squad, many of whom are also dealing with squid-related problems. They can be a formidable force together but there are situations where splitting up is a better option. If you’re wondering just how to split your party up in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3), I’ve got the answer.

Here’s How to Split Your Party Up in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) and Why You Should Do It

There are various reasons to split your party up in Baldur’s Gate 3. Let’s say one of your team is adept at thievery and you want them to sneak into a protected area. You don’t want Shadowheart clanking along in her armor, so taking control of just one character makes sense.

Maybe you want to set a trap for some enemies, drawing them into the middle of a group of fire barrels or a zone where you’ve got the high ground. Take control of whichever party member has been chosen as bait, then lead them into the firing range of the rest of your team who are waiting patiently.

So how do you split your party up? If you’re using a keyboard and mouse on BG3 PC it’s as simple as holding down the left mouse button and dragging your party members around. Drag one away from the rest of the team and they form their own little group. You can also create pairs, if that’s what you want. You can also right click on each party member to group and ungroup them.

Using a controller it’s a bit trickier but still doable. Hit the left trigger button and you’ll see some buttons appear at the bottom of the screen, marked group, split and so forth. Using either of these methods you can control a single party member, a pair, or however else you choose to organize your party.

So if you wanted to know how to split your party in Baldur’s Gate 3, that’s what you need to know.

For more on BG3, check out our guides on how to respec your party members, as well as fixing any save bugs that might pop up. And if you’re just starting out, watch Destructoid’s excellent beginner’s guide to Baldur’s Gate 3.