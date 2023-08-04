How to Fix Saving Bugs in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The surefire game of the year contender Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios has now launched its full version. And while millions of players have already hopped into the world of Faerun, not everything is going smoothly with the launch. Some people are running into a bug that impacts your game save or ability to load a save in Baldur’s Gate 3 due to an issue with the syncing. Such a bug stops you dead in your tracks when trying to enjoy the game so we’ve got some solutions here how to fix savings bugs in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) so that you can get back into that sweet RPG action.

How to Fix Saving and Loading Bugs in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

If you’re one of the unlucky few that run into an error preventing you from saving or loading a game, there are a few steps you can follow to help you resolve the bug:

If you’re still in the game, make sure you quit out of it.

Find Baldur’s Gate 3 in your steam library and right click on it and select the option Properties.

Under the General section, look for the Steam Cloud settings and disable the Steam Cloud for this game.

Once you’ve done that, you’ll want to also go and delete the local files for Baldur’s Gate 3 so that the game can create a fresh folder next time it launches. You will usually find this under C:\Users\*Your User Name*\AppData\Local\LarianStudios\Baldur’s Gate 3

Now you can boot up Baldur’s Gate 3 again and you’ll want to open up the in-game settings and find the cross-saves feature, disable this as well if you’re not using it.

Note that this solution does mean you will lose out on your current progress and character. While this is definitely a bummer, it’s the best solution to resolve the bug so far. It’s better to be able to save and load again, even if it does mean having to start over again. Hopefully if you need to use this fix you aren’t already too far into the game.

It sucks that this bug exists, and I hope there is a proper fix in place from Larian Studios soon to ensure no one needs to wipe their data to get this work around going. But until then, this is the best answer available for how to fix saving bugs in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).

