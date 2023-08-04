Baldur’s Gate 3’s main character may not be the chattiest protagonist in the world but there are a huge number of voice actors involved in the game. So just which actors have lent their performances to this fantasy RPG? If that’s what you’re wondering, this list of all voice actors and their characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) will provide you with the answer.

Here’s the Primary Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Cast List

There are a huge number of vocal performances in Baldur’s Gate 3. Casting must have been a herculean task but it’s absolutely worth the effort And you know what? I love The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but hearing the same voice again and again does it no favors.

A lot of very familiar actors have lent their talents to BG3 and even if you don’t recognize their names, you’ll have heard their voices before. The entirely trustworthy Astarion, for example, is voiced by Neil Newbon, who was Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village. Orin, another character who definitely won’t eat your face, is Maggie Robertson, who played Lady Dimitrescu in that title.

J.K. Simmons, J. Jonah Jameson himself, is Ketheric Throm and Doug Cockle, The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia, is Bhaal. And Jane Perry, who is Mystra, is Diana in the Hitman games. If you’re wondering who else was involved, check out the cast list below.

Narrator — Amelia Tyler

Astarion — Neil Newbon

Shadowheart — Jennifer English

Lae’zel — Devora Wilde

Wyll / Bernard / Scared Boar… — Theo Solomon

Gale — Tim Downie

Karlach — Samantha Beart

Minsc — Matthew Mercer

Jaheira — Tracy Wiles

Halsin / Ghoul / Goblin Warrior… — Dave Jones

Nightwarden Minthara / Booyahg Shekt / Buthir… — Emma Gregory

Tadpoled Adventurers — Josh Wichard, Emerald O’Hanrahan, Ken Nwosu, Tina Barnes, Lynsey Murrell, Pieter Lawman, Neil Roberts, Muki Zubis

General Ketheric Thorm — J.K. Simmons

Lord Enver Gortash — Jason Isaacs

Orin — Maggie Robertson

Alfira / Aurelia / Ayo Armbrust… — Rebecca Hanssen

Volo / Ancient Servant / Barth… — Stephen Hogan

The Emperor / Balduran / Cook Kameros… — Scott Joseph

Bhaal — Doug Cockle

Mystra — Jane Perry

The Absolute — Cissy Jones

Vlaakith / Cashguard Helenia / Goblin Booyahg… — Bethan Dixon Bate

Cazador Szarr / Beldron / Gnome Combat Vocals — Graham Hoadly

Sarevok Anchev — Redd Pepper

Isobel / Captain Goldwake / Cashguard Yonni… — Mia Foo

Kithyrak Voss / Human Combat Vocals… — Richard Cotton

Raphael / Cashguard Basher Brammels… — Andrew Wincott

Sceleritas Fel / Immortal Eternal Debtor… — Brian Bowles

Duke Ulder Ravengard / Belron Strongstep… — Chris Jarman

Nightsong — Helen Keeley

Viconia DeVir / Familiar Voice / Inquirer of Grief — Jess Nesling

Kagha / Us / Adept Nola… — Clare Corbett

Mizora / Civilian / Elf Combat Vocals… — Tamaryn Payne

Dream Visitor — Diana Bermudez

Dream Visitor — Ethan Reid

Naaber — Ben ‘Cohhcarnage’ Cassell

Here’s a List of Other Voice Actors Involved in Baldur’s Gate 3

The above characters are, arguably, the “main” cast. However, there are also a wealth of other voice actors involved, listed below in alphabetical order. I couldn’t, off-hand, tell you who Ben Arnold is but I hope that “Throat Singer for Quil Grootslang” is listed on his CV.

Nocturne — Abigail Thorn

Big Clive / Klorrvank / Robbin Datherswick… — Adam Burton

Butcher Vrak / Calliope Blingsdorf/ Caravan Ox… — Adam Diggle

Abducted Nobleman / Ancient Servant / Barton… — Adam Rhys Dee

Cashguard Artillerist Dadger … — Adrian Richards

Baron Callem Bormul / Fist of Bane… — Afolabi Alli

Hope — Aisling Groves-McKeown

Drongo Bixworth / Geezer Loryss / Giant Rat… — Akbar Kurtha

Adept Furek / Ardent Kuriashk / Barsik… — Alan Turkington

Albert / Gnome Combat Vocals / Elyna… — Alex Tregear

Cressida Flint / Fig… — Ami Okumura Jones

Dark Breaker Mikki Kori… — Amina Koroma

Blossom / Bonna / Chell… — Amy McAllister

Dave Hosmo / Hari Nodles / Iron Consul… — Andrew Futaishi

Blighted Barman / Cambion / Deep Rothe… — Andrew James Spooner

Adept Dorikel / Aran Elomar / Art Cullagh… — Andrew Wheildon-Dennis

Absrasive Courtesan / Emmeline Hallowleaf.. — Angela Dixon

Fist Jagic / Fist of Bane Zana Hade / Mirk… — Anna Demetriou

Antinia the Goon / Apprentice Neeme… — Anna Leong Brophy

Ancient Servant / Ansur / Tomboldt the Pallid — Anton Browne

Dandi Thistlepetal / Drarra / Gavv… — Arthur Lee

Acolyte Iogar / Andrick / Aradin… — Ash Rizi

Corpse / Flaming Fist / Harper Essius… — Atilla Akinci

Human Combat Vocals — Ayoola Smart

Bitter Labourer / Bleeri… — Azaan Symes

Throat Singer for Quil Grootslang — Ben Arnold

Dez Kanshaw / Doctor Fairwise / Golbraith… — Ben Crowe

Bigmouth’ Thimsen / Buntter … — Ben Deery

Akabi / Ancient Servant / Balgor… — Ben Onwukwe

Child Combat Vocals / Errant Soul / Inwe… — Beth Park

Goblin Tracker / Richly Adorned Sarcophagus… — Brian Caspe

Kressa Bonedaughter — Bronwen Price

Bao’ek’nuk / Gith Combat Vocals.. — Bryan Larkin

Blaze Savora / Errant Soul / Estra Stir… — Bryony Corrigan

Bust / Captain Sleam / Cashguard.. — Carla Mendonca

Nettie — Charlene McKenna

Brother Bill / Chamberlain Mercer… — Charles Armstrong

Elf Combat Vocals / Harper Skywin… — Charlotte Lucas

Adrielle / Big Liar Bronzon / Civilian… — Charlotte Melia

Arabella / Child / Cyrel… — Charlotte Sparey

Mask of Servitude / Mattis / Queelia Arvis… — Charlotte Wakefield

Krolla — Chetna Pandya

Bored Lower Citizen / Elf Combat Vocals… — Chris Kaye

Cairos / Fist Smithwynn / Franc Peartree… — Christopher York

Blaze Liara Portyr / Cora Highberry… — Claire Lacey

Fist Wizard Hartlebury / Hostel Mother… — Claudia Cadette

Human Combat Vocals / Kuo-Toa Hunter… — Colm Gleeson

Bert ‘The Weasel’ Adams / Cashguard Gurira… — Corey Montague-Sholay

Ember Gish’ra M’ithayk / Errant Soul… — Crispin Redman

Dwarf Combat Vocals / Efrin — Damien Hasson

Alchemist Argram / Gith Combat Vocals… — Dan Bottomley

Lucretious — Daniel Jacob

Impatient Chamberlain / Rodondo Logg… — Daniel Norford

Alice Althea / Cashguard Basher Karol… — Daniela Norman

Annoyed Bureaucrat / Fast Neddio… — Danny Rahim

Astoundo the Lesser / Barcus Wroot… — Dario Coates

Burzenberg / Human Combat Vocals… — David Alwyn

Eternal Rat / Harper Karrow… — David Monteith

Bane — David Rintoul

Doppelganger / Gerson the Bent… — Dean Williamson

Brawler Birka / Lady Ailis Belt / Mahrin… — Debbie Chazen

Abdirak / Bellar / Boney… — Declan Perking

Dark Breaker Gira / Elfa / Errant Soul… — Diana Croft

Adventurer Drim / Brawler Orik / Fist Rahir… — Durassie Kiangangu

Gnome Combat Vocals / Drenn / Errant Soul… — Eilidh Beaton

Apikusis / Brynna / Elf Combat Vocals… — Ellie Heydon

Byldrath / Harper Geraldus / Kled… — Elliot Francis

Well-Preserved Corpse — Elsie Lovelock

Fist Pard / Mystic Carrion / Oliver Quarlic… — Enzo Squillino Jr

Hidden Voice — Esmeralda Bramley-Weeden

Gondian Zanner Toobin — Faaiz Mbelizi

Bellora Truscott / Glynda Oltower / Halfling… — Felicity Duncan

Booyahg Benta / Ch’kk’ch… — Fenella Fudge

Dead Tiefling / Doni / Kaldani… — Ffion Jolly

Deedle Ofran / Harper Lilineth / Kristeen Hazel… — Fiona Sheehan

Anders / Arne Jacobson / Bunt Chugley… — Frazer Blaxland

Black Gauntlet Tamia Holzt / Falael / Fist Arrinye… — Gabrielle News-Pain

Baelen Bonecloak / Dead Myconid Sprout… — Gary Lilburn

Arborio Rolfin / Arron / Brawler Rot… — George Naylor

Booyahg Piddle / Dead Drow Raider… — George Taylor

Child Combat Vocals / Dannbo Indigo… — Georgina Scott

Gnome Combat Vocals — Gillian Hay

Death’s Head of Bhaal Fustian / Hucinda / — Ulma Gina Murray

Alexander Rainforest / Battrick Degronce… — Glen McCready

Danzo Arkwright / Dorrich Manne… — Gordon Cooper

Aideen Ni Chuirc / Ch’r’ai Har’rak / Delyarna… — Grace Haydn

Acolyte Daine / Araj Oblodra / Gable… — Hanako Footman

Cassivora Dophir / Dame Guisarme… — Hara Yannas

Ardent Jhe’rezath / Bag of Holding / Billy… — Harriet Kershaw

Adept Keris / Tiefling Combat Vocals… — Harriett Hare

Bugbear Combat Vocals / Goblin Combat Vocals… — Harry Myers

Corinna / Xeph — Helen Baranova

Child / Goblin Combat Vocals… — Holly Marie-Michael

Goblin Combat Vocals / Orthon’s Bed / Pigeon… — Horatio Baskerville

Harper Grenywald / Raider Ra’gur — Huw Parmeter

Doppelganger / Gauntlet Silena — Jacey Salles

Benji / Fist Reynash — Jack Ayres

Elf Combat Vocals / Shadow — Jack Hawkins

Bering Gahorst / Cillian… — Jack Maddison

Cashguard Galleass / Chattery Heapsider… — Jacqui Bardelang

Blades Bakstir / Blunder Bob… — James Alexander

Acolyte Kimmeral / Ardent Vraalsith… — James Bradwell

Ancient Servant / Ch’r’ai W’wargaz… — James Howard

Bastian d’Zinn / Bustlebury / Falmor Duguir… — James Macnaughton

Archivist — Jamie Newall

Clovia Throaks / Echo of Senda… — Jane Slavin

Augur Harxkellan / Bliggerillo — Jason Nwoga

Borgus Elamin / Burrock / Fist Ivarus… — Jay Taylor

Cook Darlie / Cyrella / Fist Bella… — Jennie Delaney

Stone Door — Jenny Funnell

Apprentice Laridda / Black Gauntlet Aischa… — Jessica Carroll

Cashguard Captain Faril / Civilian… — Jessica Regan

Blinded Elf/ Ch’r’ai Tska’an… — Jodie Steele

Fist Gummidge / Fist Saunder… — Joe Jameson

Arnell Hallowleaf — John Hopkins

Arfur Gregorio / Dead Myconid… — John O’Mahony

Lester Farrower / Ploughman Zakk… — Jonathan Livingstone

Booyahg Gnat / Cashguard Dugg / Chock… — Joseph Capp

Blaise Hhune / Don’t-Call-Me-Runt / Kar’niss… — Joshua Sklar

Black Gauntlet UVA / Dockworker Amphol… — Josie Taylor

Counsellor Florrick / Fist Aggralix… — Karen Bryson

Hyena / Kuo-Toa — Karl Queensborough

Derryth Bonecloak / Gipkins Jared… — Kate O’Rourke

Avourel / Corliss / Elwyn… — Katy Brittain

Cappa Delourese / Fist Oriona / Raider G’r’ath — Kerri McLean

Blabbing Vagrant Caitriono / Chef Marjoram.. — Kit Esuruoso

Fytz the Firecracker / Nisvan — Krissi Bohn

Admiral Peil Hullhollyn / Bosk / Cleet… — Kristian Philips

Cashguard Artillerist Triava / Fist Nipawa.. — Lara Sawalha

Acolyte Belub / Beastmaster Zurk / Bedi… — Leemore Marrett Jr

Alembrosius / Birta Grougg / Bloated Hyena… — Liane Rose Bunce

Fist Healer Darbonna / Fist Magnolia… — Lizzie Wofford

Arbiter Cirrus / Cerys / Human Combat Vocals… — Lucy Paterson

Adept Mola / Bruha Oakhide / Chessa… — Luisa Guerreiro

Adventurer Rosanna / Brawler Weneg… — Luyanda Lewis-Nyawo

Death’s Head of Bhaal Nua / Dollivar Noot… — Madeleine Akua

Cashguard Basher Nickelow… — Mara Allen

Havkelaag — Marcell McCalla

Ancient Servant / Arves / Asharak… — Mark Noble

Edmundis Magarus / Flant Borlley / Meztli… — Mark Takeshi Ota

Amek / Cambion / Druggag… — Matt Addis

Cashguard Artillerist Thamberg… — Matt Whitchurch

Andorn / Beorn Wu Nterbrood… — Matthew Biddulph

Scribe Goosequill — Maxine Franklin

Crak / Hakeem / Head Clerk Meadhoney… — Michael Gukas

Dwarf Combat Vocals / Comedian Apprentice… — Michele Moran

Ghustil Stornugoss — Michelle Archer

Kuo-Toa Hunter — Mitra Djalili

Cheeky Nora / Dwindling / Eager Talis Player… — Nandi Bhebhe

Errant Soul / Ha-Yoon Kim / Handmaiden Corinye… — Natasha Atherton

Bogdan Vortleson / Cal… — Nathan Collins

Njalenir Jeera / Lord Jannath’s Bodyguard.. — Nenda Neurerer

Bruno Indomicus / Dwarf Combat Vocals… — Niall Gaffney

Black Gauntlet Ignur / Dead Caravan Agent… — Nick Aaron

Addled Frog / Arka / Bobula Hanvers… — Nneka Okoye

Billigan Indigo / Captain Foharell… — Okezie Morro

Cashguard Artillerist Heen… — Oliver Cudbill

Caralee Grollo / Doora Thumbfoot / Errant Soul… — Olivia Chappell

Drar / Mind Master Kettel — Pamela Jikiemi

Dominica Arsetz / Fist Aguta.. — Pamela Nomvete

Adept Merim / Ancient Servant… — Penelope Rawlins

Acolyte Marls / Blighted Patron… — Peter Hannah

Kolobeg / Manip Leythim… — Phillipe Bosher

Lady Esther / Mig / Seawind Flan Hawser — Rachel Atkins

Angry Mar’hyah / Archer Velicia / Asumi… — Rae Lim

Cashguard Artillerist Theoda / Cecee Gaborr… — Rai Endah

Breva Brightmoon / Drybeldiyx / Dryfle Doon… — Reanne Farley

Auntie Ethel / Tara the Tressym / Vol — Rena Valeh

Ardent Qu’th / Avery Sonshal / Benryn… — Richard Booth

Clerk Chervis / Errant Soul / Flaming Pete… — Rishi Manuel

Boooal / Filro the Forgotten / Ghoul Medic… — Robert G Slade

Balthazar / Bertram Kostaka / Blarson Throaks… — Roger Ringrose

Eagle / Fist Koltz / Fist Wearne… — Roly Botha

Figaro ‘Pacemaker’ Pennygood / Fist Serrik… — Romayne Andrews

Komira — Rosalind Steele

Bex / Cilarea / Cirian… — Rosie Jones

Ardent G’nuril / Arkleia Oloril / Asparagus Mhallie… — Sarah Lam

Giant Rat / Grub / Malus Thorm — Sean Baker

Gandrel / Iron Consul Stalwart… — Selva Rasalingham

Astoundo the Greater / Billyum… — Serena Manteghi

Carlorina the Wolf/ Cinna Brewcellar… — Shala Nyx

Aelar / Dead Goblin Raider… — Shaun Mendum

Salazon — Simon Pothecary

Godey — Simon Thorp

Carys / Guard Vlomina / Merony — Siobhan Hewlett

Dalyria / Ironfinger / Quinara… — Sofia Zervudach

Captain Grisly / Fist Edwyn_na — Sophia Nomvete

Adept Ghulen / Barnabus’ / Bombasto… — Stefan Chanyaem

Dravo Flymm / Goblin Tracker / Gondlemead… — Stephen Boxer

Aelis Siryasius / Black Gauntlet Ifran… — Steve Chusak

Chop / Fist Kyberos / Grundril… — Stewart Scudamore

Andrik / Brawler Plig / Child… — Sydney Craven

Brigid / Carmen Pennygood… — Tariye Peterside

Adept Bel / Justiciar Soulhunter / Zealot Nadi — Tarrick Benham

Bernard / Scared Boar / Tingmiaq… — Theo Solomon

Astute Talis Player / Bunny / Fist Bella… — Tilly Steele

Klaus — Tom Mitchells

Ardent Lin’a’an / Brother Clements / Flaming Fist… — Tommy Sim’aan

Acolyte Klen / Black Gauntlet Hahns Rives… — Vangelis Christodoulou

Anita Fischer / Hapdim / Manip Seyama… — Victoria Ekanoye

Cashguard Basher Edvidge / Galem Meats.. — Vincent Moisy

Cashguard Taslim / Fevrokis… — Vineeta Rishi

Boss Friol / Flood Tide Allandra Grey… — Vivienne Rochester

Bhaal Cultist Bloodmopper… — Waj Ali

Molly the Orphan / Eugenie Kenridge… — Yasmin Mwanza

Anxious Burgher / Clerk Tamara… — Zoe Mills

That's what you need to know about all the voice actors and their characters in Baldur's Gate 3.