Baldur’s Gate 3’s main character may not be the chattiest protagonist in the world but there are a huge number of voice actors involved in the game. So just which actors have lent their performances to this fantasy RPG? If that’s what you’re wondering, this list of all voice actors and their characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) will provide you with the answer.
Here’s the Primary Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) Cast List
There are a huge number of vocal performances in Baldur’s Gate 3. Casting must have been a herculean task but it’s absolutely worth the effort And you know what? I love The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, but hearing the same voice again and again does it no favors.
A lot of very familiar actors have lent their talents to BG3 and even if you don’t recognize their names, you’ll have heard their voices before. The entirely trustworthy Astarion, for example, is voiced by Neil Newbon, who was Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village. Orin, another character who definitely won’t eat your face, is Maggie Robertson, who played Lady Dimitrescu in that title.
J.K. Simmons, J. Jonah Jameson himself, is Ketheric Throm and Doug Cockle, The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia, is Bhaal. And Jane Perry, who is Mystra, is Diana in the Hitman games. If you’re wondering who else was involved, check out the cast list below.
Narrator — Amelia Tyler
Astarion — Neil Newbon
Shadowheart — Jennifer English
Lae’zel — Devora Wilde
Wyll / Bernard / Scared Boar… — Theo Solomon
Gale — Tim Downie
Karlach — Samantha Beart
Minsc — Matthew Mercer
Jaheira — Tracy Wiles
Halsin / Ghoul / Goblin Warrior… — Dave Jones
Nightwarden Minthara / Booyahg Shekt / Buthir… — Emma Gregory
Tadpoled Adventurers — Josh Wichard, Emerald O’Hanrahan, Ken Nwosu, Tina Barnes, Lynsey Murrell, Pieter Lawman, Neil Roberts, Muki Zubis
General Ketheric Thorm — J.K. Simmons
Lord Enver Gortash — Jason Isaacs
Orin — Maggie Robertson
Alfira / Aurelia / Ayo Armbrust… — Rebecca Hanssen
Volo / Ancient Servant / Barth… — Stephen Hogan
The Emperor / Balduran / Cook Kameros… — Scott Joseph
Bhaal — Doug Cockle
Mystra — Jane Perry
The Absolute — Cissy Jones
Vlaakith / Cashguard Helenia / Goblin Booyahg… — Bethan Dixon Bate
Cazador Szarr / Beldron / Gnome Combat Vocals — Graham Hoadly
Sarevok Anchev — Redd Pepper
Isobel / Captain Goldwake / Cashguard Yonni… — Mia Foo
Kithyrak Voss / Human Combat Vocals… — Richard Cotton
Raphael / Cashguard Basher Brammels… — Andrew Wincott
Sceleritas Fel / Immortal Eternal Debtor… — Brian Bowles
Duke Ulder Ravengard / Belron Strongstep… — Chris Jarman
Nightsong — Helen Keeley
Viconia DeVir / Familiar Voice / Inquirer of Grief — Jess Nesling
Kagha / Us / Adept Nola… — Clare Corbett
Mizora / Civilian / Elf Combat Vocals… — Tamaryn Payne
Dream Visitor — Diana Bermudez
Dream Visitor — Ethan Reid
Naaber — Ben ‘Cohhcarnage’ Cassell
Here’s a List of Other Voice Actors Involved in Baldur’s Gate 3
The above characters are, arguably, the “main” cast. However, there are also a wealth of other voice actors involved, listed below in alphabetical order. I couldn’t, off-hand, tell you who Ben Arnold is but I hope that “Throat Singer for Quil Grootslang” is listed on his CV.
- Nocturne — Abigail Thorn
- Big Clive / Klorrvank / Robbin Datherswick… — Adam Burton
- Butcher Vrak / Calliope Blingsdorf/ Caravan Ox… — Adam Diggle
- Abducted Nobleman / Ancient Servant / Barton… — Adam Rhys Dee
- Cashguard Artillerist Dadger … — Adrian Richards
- Baron Callem Bormul / Fist of Bane… — Afolabi Alli
- Hope — Aisling Groves-McKeown
- Drongo Bixworth / Geezer Loryss / Giant Rat… — Akbar Kurtha
- Adept Furek / Ardent Kuriashk / Barsik… — Alan Turkington
- Albert / Gnome Combat Vocals / Elyna… — Alex Tregear
- Cressida Flint / Fig… — Ami Okumura Jones
- Dark Breaker Mikki Kori… — Amina Koroma
- Blossom / Bonna / Chell… — Amy McAllister
- Dave Hosmo / Hari Nodles / Iron Consul… — Andrew Futaishi
- Blighted Barman / Cambion / Deep Rothe… — Andrew James Spooner
- Adept Dorikel / Aran Elomar / Art Cullagh… — Andrew Wheildon-Dennis
- Absrasive Courtesan / Emmeline Hallowleaf.. — Angela Dixon
- Fist Jagic / Fist of Bane Zana Hade / Mirk… — Anna Demetriou
- Antinia the Goon / Apprentice Neeme… — Anna Leong Brophy
- Ancient Servant / Ansur / Tomboldt the Pallid — Anton Browne
- Dandi Thistlepetal / Drarra / Gavv… — Arthur Lee
- Acolyte Iogar / Andrick / Aradin… — Ash Rizi
- Corpse / Flaming Fist / Harper Essius… — Atilla Akinci
- Human Combat Vocals — Ayoola Smart
- Bitter Labourer / Bleeri… — Azaan Symes
- Throat Singer for Quil Grootslang — Ben Arnold
- Dez Kanshaw / Doctor Fairwise / Golbraith… — Ben Crowe
- Bigmouth’ Thimsen / Buntter … — Ben Deery
- Akabi / Ancient Servant / Balgor… — Ben Onwukwe
- Child Combat Vocals / Errant Soul / Inwe… — Beth Park
- Goblin Tracker / Richly Adorned Sarcophagus… — Brian Caspe
- Kressa Bonedaughter — Bronwen Price
- Bao’ek’nuk / Gith Combat Vocals.. — Bryan Larkin
- Blaze Savora / Errant Soul / Estra Stir… — Bryony Corrigan
- Bust / Captain Sleam / Cashguard.. — Carla Mendonca
- Nettie — Charlene McKenna
- Brother Bill / Chamberlain Mercer… — Charles Armstrong
- Elf Combat Vocals / Harper Skywin… — Charlotte Lucas
- Adrielle / Big Liar Bronzon / Civilian… — Charlotte Melia
- Arabella / Child / Cyrel… — Charlotte Sparey
- Mask of Servitude / Mattis / Queelia Arvis… — Charlotte Wakefield
- Krolla — Chetna Pandya
- Bored Lower Citizen / Elf Combat Vocals… — Chris Kaye
- Cairos / Fist Smithwynn / Franc Peartree… — Christopher York
- Blaze Liara Portyr / Cora Highberry… — Claire Lacey
- Fist Wizard Hartlebury / Hostel Mother… — Claudia Cadette
- Human Combat Vocals / Kuo-Toa Hunter… — Colm Gleeson
- Bert ‘The Weasel’ Adams / Cashguard Gurira… — Corey Montague-Sholay
- Ember Gish’ra M’ithayk / Errant Soul… — Crispin Redman
- Dwarf Combat Vocals / Efrin — Damien Hasson
- Alchemist Argram / Gith Combat Vocals… — Dan Bottomley
- Lucretious — Daniel Jacob
- Impatient Chamberlain / Rodondo Logg… — Daniel Norford
- Alice Althea / Cashguard Basher Karol… — Daniela Norman
- Annoyed Bureaucrat / Fast Neddio… — Danny Rahim
- Astoundo the Lesser / Barcus Wroot… — Dario Coates
- Burzenberg / Human Combat Vocals… — David Alwyn
- Eternal Rat / Harper Karrow… — David Monteith
- Bane — David Rintoul
- Doppelganger / Gerson the Bent… — Dean Williamson
- Brawler Birka / Lady Ailis Belt / Mahrin… — Debbie Chazen
- Abdirak / Bellar / Boney… — Declan Perking
- Dark Breaker Gira / Elfa / Errant Soul… — Diana Croft
- Adventurer Drim / Brawler Orik / Fist Rahir… — Durassie Kiangangu
- Gnome Combat Vocals / Drenn / Errant Soul… — Eilidh Beaton
- Apikusis / Brynna / Elf Combat Vocals… — Ellie Heydon
- Byldrath / Harper Geraldus / Kled… — Elliot Francis
- Well-Preserved Corpse — Elsie Lovelock
- Fist Pard / Mystic Carrion / Oliver Quarlic… — Enzo Squillino Jr
- Hidden Voice — Esmeralda Bramley-Weeden
- Gondian Zanner Toobin — Faaiz Mbelizi
- Bellora Truscott / Glynda Oltower / Halfling… — Felicity Duncan
- Booyahg Benta / Ch’kk’ch… — Fenella Fudge
- Dead Tiefling / Doni / Kaldani… — Ffion Jolly
- Deedle Ofran / Harper Lilineth / Kristeen Hazel… — Fiona Sheehan
- Anders / Arne Jacobson / Bunt Chugley… — Frazer Blaxland
- Black Gauntlet Tamia Holzt / Falael / Fist Arrinye… — Gabrielle News-Pain
- Baelen Bonecloak / Dead Myconid Sprout… — Gary Lilburn
- Arborio Rolfin / Arron / Brawler Rot… — George Naylor
- Booyahg Piddle / Dead Drow Raider… — George Taylor
- Child Combat Vocals / Dannbo Indigo… — Georgina Scott
- Gnome Combat Vocals — Gillian Hay
- Death’s Head of Bhaal Fustian / Hucinda / — Ulma Gina Murray
- Alexander Rainforest / Battrick Degronce… — Glen McCready
- Danzo Arkwright / Dorrich Manne… — Gordon Cooper
- Aideen Ni Chuirc / Ch’r’ai Har’rak / Delyarna… — Grace Haydn
- Acolyte Daine / Araj Oblodra / Gable… — Hanako Footman
- Cassivora Dophir / Dame Guisarme… — Hara Yannas
- Ardent Jhe’rezath / Bag of Holding / Billy… — Harriet Kershaw
- Adept Keris / Tiefling Combat Vocals… — Harriett Hare
- Bugbear Combat Vocals / Goblin Combat Vocals… — Harry Myers
- Corinna / Xeph — Helen Baranova
- Child / Goblin Combat Vocals… — Holly Marie-Michael
- Goblin Combat Vocals / Orthon’s Bed / Pigeon… — Horatio Baskerville
- Harper Grenywald / Raider Ra’gur — Huw Parmeter
- Doppelganger / Gauntlet Silena — Jacey Salles
- Benji / Fist Reynash — Jack Ayres
- Elf Combat Vocals / Shadow — Jack Hawkins
- Bering Gahorst / Cillian… — Jack Maddison
- Cashguard Galleass / Chattery Heapsider… — Jacqui Bardelang
- Blades Bakstir / Blunder Bob… — James Alexander
- Acolyte Kimmeral / Ardent Vraalsith… — James Bradwell
- Ancient Servant / Ch’r’ai W’wargaz… — James Howard
- Bastian d’Zinn / Bustlebury / Falmor Duguir… — James Macnaughton
- Archivist — Jamie Newall
- Clovia Throaks / Echo of Senda… — Jane Slavin
- Augur Harxkellan / Bliggerillo — Jason Nwoga
- Borgus Elamin / Burrock / Fist Ivarus… — Jay Taylor
- Cook Darlie / Cyrella / Fist Bella… — Jennie Delaney
- Stone Door — Jenny Funnell
- Apprentice Laridda / Black Gauntlet Aischa… — Jessica Carroll
- Cashguard Captain Faril / Civilian… — Jessica Regan
- Blinded Elf/ Ch’r’ai Tska’an… — Jodie Steele
- Fist Gummidge / Fist Saunder… — Joe Jameson
- Arnell Hallowleaf — John Hopkins
- Arfur Gregorio / Dead Myconid… — John O’Mahony
- Lester Farrower / Ploughman Zakk… — Jonathan Livingstone
- Booyahg Gnat / Cashguard Dugg / Chock… — Joseph Capp
- Blaise Hhune / Don’t-Call-Me-Runt / Kar’niss… — Joshua Sklar
- Black Gauntlet UVA / Dockworker Amphol… — Josie Taylor
- Counsellor Florrick / Fist Aggralix… — Karen Bryson
- Hyena / Kuo-Toa — Karl Queensborough
- Derryth Bonecloak / Gipkins Jared… — Kate O’Rourke
- Avourel / Corliss / Elwyn… — Katy Brittain
- Cappa Delourese / Fist Oriona / Raider G’r’ath — Kerri McLean
- Blabbing Vagrant Caitriono / Chef Marjoram.. — Kit Esuruoso
- Fytz the Firecracker / Nisvan — Krissi Bohn
- Admiral Peil Hullhollyn / Bosk / Cleet… — Kristian Philips
- Cashguard Artillerist Triava / Fist Nipawa.. — Lara Sawalha
- Acolyte Belub / Beastmaster Zurk / Bedi… — Leemore Marrett Jr
- Alembrosius / Birta Grougg / Bloated Hyena… — Liane Rose Bunce
- Fist Healer Darbonna / Fist Magnolia… — Lizzie Wofford
- Arbiter Cirrus / Cerys / Human Combat Vocals… — Lucy Paterson
- Adept Mola / Bruha Oakhide / Chessa… — Luisa Guerreiro
- Adventurer Rosanna / Brawler Weneg… — Luyanda Lewis-Nyawo
- Death’s Head of Bhaal Nua / Dollivar Noot… — Madeleine Akua
- Cashguard Basher Nickelow… — Mara Allen
- Havkelaag — Marcell McCalla
- Ancient Servant / Arves / Asharak… — Mark Noble
- Edmundis Magarus / Flant Borlley / Meztli… — Mark Takeshi Ota
- Amek / Cambion / Druggag… — Matt Addis
- Cashguard Artillerist Thamberg… — Matt Whitchurch
- Andorn / Beorn Wu Nterbrood… — Matthew Biddulph
- Scribe Goosequill — Maxine Franklin
- Crak / Hakeem / Head Clerk Meadhoney… — Michael Gukas
- Dwarf Combat Vocals / Comedian Apprentice… — Michele Moran
- Ghustil Stornugoss — Michelle Archer
- Kuo-Toa Hunter — Mitra Djalili
- Cheeky Nora / Dwindling / Eager Talis Player… — Nandi Bhebhe
- Errant Soul / Ha-Yoon Kim / Handmaiden Corinye… — Natasha Atherton
- Bogdan Vortleson / Cal… — Nathan Collins
- Njalenir Jeera / Lord Jannath’s Bodyguard.. — Nenda Neurerer
- Bruno Indomicus / Dwarf Combat Vocals… — Niall Gaffney
- Black Gauntlet Ignur / Dead Caravan Agent… — Nick Aaron
- Addled Frog / Arka / Bobula Hanvers… — Nneka Okoye
- Billigan Indigo / Captain Foharell… — Okezie Morro
- Cashguard Artillerist Heen… — Oliver Cudbill
- Caralee Grollo / Doora Thumbfoot / Errant Soul… — Olivia Chappell
- Drar / Mind Master Kettel — Pamela Jikiemi
- Dominica Arsetz / Fist Aguta.. — Pamela Nomvete
- Adept Merim / Ancient Servant… — Penelope Rawlins
- Acolyte Marls / Blighted Patron… — Peter Hannah
- Kolobeg / Manip Leythim… — Phillipe Bosher
- Lady Esther / Mig / Seawind Flan Hawser — Rachel Atkins
- Angry Mar’hyah / Archer Velicia / Asumi… — Rae Lim
- Cashguard Artillerist Theoda / Cecee Gaborr… — Rai Endah
- Breva Brightmoon / Drybeldiyx / Dryfle Doon… — Reanne Farley
- Auntie Ethel / Tara the Tressym / Vol — Rena Valeh
- Ardent Qu’th / Avery Sonshal / Benryn… — Richard Booth
- Clerk Chervis / Errant Soul / Flaming Pete… — Rishi Manuel
- Boooal / Filro the Forgotten / Ghoul Medic… — Robert G Slade
- Balthazar / Bertram Kostaka / Blarson Throaks… — Roger Ringrose
- Eagle / Fist Koltz / Fist Wearne… — Roly Botha
- Figaro ‘Pacemaker’ Pennygood / Fist Serrik… — Romayne Andrews
- Komira — Rosalind Steele
- Bex / Cilarea / Cirian… — Rosie Jones
- Ardent G’nuril / Arkleia Oloril / Asparagus Mhallie… — Sarah Lam
- Giant Rat / Grub / Malus Thorm — Sean Baker
- Gandrel / Iron Consul Stalwart… — Selva Rasalingham
- Astoundo the Greater / Billyum… — Serena Manteghi
- Carlorina the Wolf/ Cinna Brewcellar… — Shala Nyx
- Aelar / Dead Goblin Raider… — Shaun Mendum
- Salazon — Simon Pothecary
- Godey — Simon Thorp
- Carys / Guard Vlomina / Merony — Siobhan Hewlett
- Dalyria / Ironfinger / Quinara… — Sofia Zervudach
- Captain Grisly / Fist Edwyn_na — Sophia Nomvete
- Adept Ghulen / Barnabus’ / Bombasto… — Stefan Chanyaem
- Dravo Flymm / Goblin Tracker / Gondlemead… — Stephen Boxer
- Aelis Siryasius / Black Gauntlet Ifran… — Steve Chusak
- Chop / Fist Kyberos / Grundril… — Stewart Scudamore
- Andrik / Brawler Plig / Child… — Sydney Craven
- Brigid / Carmen Pennygood… — Tariye Peterside
- Adept Bel / Justiciar Soulhunter / Zealot Nadi — Tarrick Benham
- Bernard / Scared Boar / Tingmiaq… — Theo Solomon
- Astute Talis Player / Bunny / Fist Bella… — Tilly Steele
- Klaus — Tom Mitchells
- Ardent Lin’a’an / Brother Clements / Flaming Fist… — Tommy Sim’aan
- Acolyte Klen / Black Gauntlet Hahns Rives… — Vangelis Christodoulou
- Anita Fischer / Hapdim / Manip Seyama… — Victoria Ekanoye
- Cashguard Basher Edvidge / Galem Meats.. — Vincent Moisy
- Cashguard Taslim / Fevrokis… — Vineeta Rishi
- Boss Friol / Flood Tide Allandra Grey… — Vivienne Rochester
- Bhaal Cultist Bloodmopper… — Waj Ali
- Molly the Orphan / Eugenie Kenridge… — Yasmin Mwanza
- Anxious Burgher / Clerk Tamara… — Zoe Mills
That’s what you need to know about all the voice actors and their characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re after more help with BG3, check out our guides here.