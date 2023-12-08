Everything Announced at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards is as well known for its announcements as for being a celebration of the past year of video games. 2023 was no exception, and here’s the full list of announcements at this year’s edition of The Game Awards.

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake

This is a complete remake of the 2013 classic Brother: A Tale of Two Sons. While 505 Games is once again publishing, it seems as if original creator creator Josef Fares is not involved in development. Instead, the game is being made by AvantGarden, which previously made Murasaki Baby and Last Day in June under its previous name of Ovosonico.

Pony Island 2: Panda Circus

Inscryption developer Daniel Mullins is back with a sequel to his bizarre 2016 debut, Pony Island. Pony Island 2: Panda Circus appears to be another strange, genre-bending game with a release window of 2025 or 2026.

The Rise of the Golden Idol

This sequel to 2022’s The Case of the Golden Idol brings back the detective-based gameplay, though it moves the action forward from the 1700s to the 1970s, with 15 new mysteries for players to solve. Color Gray Games is once again developing, with PlayStack developing. It will be available on PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and mobile platforms (via Netflix) in 2024.

Usual June

Tunic and Night at the Woods publisher Finji has revealed its next internally developed project as Usual June, a third-person action-adventure where you play as a college student who can talk to ghosts on a quest to solve a mystery in a city in Midwest America. It’s scheduled for a 2025 release on PC.

Arknights: Endfield

Developer Gryphline revealed that its sci-fi RPG Arknights: Endfield will be making the jump from mobile and PC to PlayStation 5. A technical test for PC will also launch on January 11, 2024.

Rise of the Ronin

Team Ninja’s next epic adventure received a release date. You’ll be able to explore Tokugawa Shogunate-era Japan on PS5 from March 22, 2024.

Harmonium: The Musical

King’s Quest developer The Odd Gentlemen is back with a new narrative adventure. Harmonium: The Musical has been developed in collaboration with the deaf community to create an accessible experience about a 10-year-old girl who is deaf, who is pulled into a wonderland where she must overcome an adversary by creating a musical masterpiece.

Windblown

Dead Cells developer Motion Twin revealed that next project, Windblown, which is an isometric roguelite set amongst islands in the sky. You’ll be tasked with collecting the memories of past heroes to increase your skills and ultimately battle an entity called the Vortex. Playable solo or with up to two other players, Windblown is slated to launch into Steam Early Access in 2024.

Thrasher

From the developer behind surprise 2016 hit Thumper comes Thrasher, which is billed as a “cosmic racer”, where you’ll be charged with growing a space eel on a journey through spacetime itself. It looks like a mind-bending experience, with a planned PC release in 2024.

Dave The Diver: Dredge

Two of 2023’s best fishing games will enjoy a special crossover event in the form of Dave The Diver: Dredge. Find out more here.

World of Goo 2

After 15 years, 2D Boy and Tomorrow Corporation are back with a sequel to goopy 2008 puzzler World of Goo.

Exodus

Almost four years since its founding, Archetype Entertainment has debuted its sci-fi RPG, Exodus. It has some pretty serious Mass Effect vibes, so it’s definitely shaping up as one to watch. It’s planned for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X, with no release date specified.

God of War: Ragnarok — Valhalla

Sony Santa Monica revealed free DLC for God of War: Ragnarok, which will be available next week. It seems like a roguelike mode, a la No Return in The Last of Us Part II Remastered, and you can find out more here.

Big Walk

Untitled Goose Game developer House House is back with another potentially batty game called Big Walk. Set in the Australian bush, it’s a co-op adventure game where you’ll overcome challenges with your mates as well as just hang out together and be larrikins. It has a 2025 release window.

Kemuri

An urban fantasy take on the Yokai of Japanese folklore, Kemuri will be pit you as a yokai hunter in a city. You’ll be able to tackle the adventure solo or with friends, but no other details (even the genre) are available at present. Going by the trailer, though, it will definitely have an action bent.

No Rest For The Wicked

The new game from Ori and the Blind Forest developer Moon Studios has been revealed. No Rest For The Wicked is an isometric fantasy action-RPG with some heavy horror vibes. Published by Private Division, more information will be revealed in March 2024.

Sega’s New Era

Fans of Sega’s classics are in for a treat, with the publisher announcing new entries in five classic franchises, with more to come. The franchises in question are Crazy Taxi, Streets of Rage, Shinobi, Golden Axe, and Jet Set Radio. Find out more here.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Another Dragon Ball fighting game is on the way in the form of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero. It’s the new Budokai Tenkaichi game that was announced earlier this year. You can find out more here.

The Casting of Frank Stone

We already knew that Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games was working on a single-player game set in the Dead by Daylight universe, and we now know that it will be called The Casting of Frank Stone. It will be familiar to fans of Supermassive’s work, being another choice-based narrative horror adventure. It’s scheduled for 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Visions of Mana

Square Enix is returning with a new mainline Mana game for the first time since 2007’s Dawn of Mana. It’s an ARPG scheduled to launch of PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X at some point in 2024.

OD

Hideo Kojima’s Xbox-exclusive game was finally announced and it’s not really clear what it is. He took to the stage to reveal that OD is a game and a movie and also an entirely new form of media, powered by Xbox cloud gaming technology. Get Out and Nope director Jordan Peele is among the collaborators on the project.

Jurassic Park: Survival

Jurassic Park: Survival takes place one day after the film that kicked off the blockbuster franchise, casting players as Dr Maya Joshi in a first-person action-adventure game about surviving on a fully recreated Isla Nublar. Developed and published by Saber Interactive, the game will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Black Myth: Wukong

After years of teases, we learned that Chinese action RPG Black Myth: Wukong will be available on August 20, 2024 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Warframe

Whispers in the Walls is the next chapter in the story of Warframe. The new expansion launches December 13 on all platforms where the base game is available.

Ready or Not

Police simulator Ready or Not is almost done cooking, with the 1.0 release scheduled for December 13. It will introduce a new Commander mode bring the total number of missions to 18, including overhauls to many of the existing missions.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau

Raised by Wolves star Abubakar Salim took to the stage to announce his new game, which is an ode to his father and expression of his own attempts to express and deal with his grief. The game is called Tales of Kenzera: Zau, and EA Originals will publish it on PC, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series X on April 23, 2024.

Lost Record: Bloom & Rage

Don’t Nod is embarking on the creation of another new narrative adventure universe. Lost Record: Bloom & Rage is the first game in the series, and it’s being helmed by the creative team behind the Life is Strange franchise. It’s a magical realist story of a group of friends reconnecting 27 years after a secret that separated them.

The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan is a single-player action RPG set in the DNF universe. DNF has historically been a 2D series, so the shift to 3D action is intriguing, and it looks spectacular. It’s slated for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Apex Legends x Final Fantasy VII

The two blockbuster franchises are getting a special crossover event, with three skins based on Square-Enix’s classic set to arrive in Apex Legends from January 9 to celebrate the upcoming launch of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth.

Limits are made to be broken.@FinalFantasyVII Rebirth joins us in the Outlands starting January 9 pic.twitter.com/bVRf5zn9Ur — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 8, 2023

Honkai: Star Rail

HoYoverse showed off the next location set to be added to its space-faring RPG Honkai: Star Rail, which is Penacony.

Skull & Bones

Ubisoft has finally locked in a release date for its long-awaited multiplayer pirate adventure Skull & Bones. The game will be available from February 16, 2024 on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Marvel’s Blade

Deathloop and Dishonored developer Arkane Lyon is the next studio to dive into the Marvel universe. The team will be tackling the adventures of the daywalker, Blade, in a new story set in Paris. Find out more here.

Twisted Metal

Unfortunately, there’s still no word of a new game, but Anthony Mackie was on stage at The Game Awards 2023, where he confirmed that the recent adaptation on Peacock will be getting a second season.

The Last Sentinel

Coming from Tencent studio Lightspeed LA, The Last Sentinel is billed as a narrative-focused, open-world action game set in a futuristic, dystopian Tokyo. No release details were revealed.

The First Descendant – Summer 2024

Four-player looter-shooter The First Descendant received a spectacular new trailer showing off a battle against a Colossi, alongside a new release window. The game is slated to arrive in summer 2024 on PC, PS4, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse is looking to build on the outrageous success of Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, adding Zenless Zone Zero. While we already knew that, we now know for sure that it will be coming in 2024. While platforms weren’t announced, we can safely expect it for PC and mobile platforms.

Mecha Break

One of the most eye-catching trailers of the show, Mecha Break looks like a high-octane multiplayer Gundam game. You’re able to choose from several classes and customize your mech before engaging in fast-paced battles. It’s coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox platforms, with a closed alpha test coming “soon”.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

The next widely anticipated Warhammer 40K game locked in a release date. Get ready to beat back the Tyranid swarms either solo or in up to three-player co-op when Space Marine 2 hits PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X on September 9, 2024.

GTFO

After more than four years, GTFO is finally coming to an end. Developer 10 Chambers revealed a trailer for Rundown 8.0, also known as The Final Chapter, which is available immediately on Steam.

Den of Wolves

Alongside the winding down of development of GTFO, 10 Chambers revealed its next project. Den of Wolves is a “techno-thriller” co-operative heist game set in a sci-fi universe. Precious few other details are available, but there’s an ARG on the official website.

Exoborne

From Sharkmob, the team behind the short-lived Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt battle royale comes Exoborne, an extraction shooter set in an open world with a high degree of verticality. Not only will you be contesting against other players, you’ll also have to battle the forces of nature. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

Light No Fire

Light No Fire is the ambitious new game from Hello Games. Find out more here. Despite moving on to a new project with plans for long-term support, the team has no intention of abandoning No Man’s Sky, teasing more to come in 2024, though announcing nothing concrete.

Final Fantasy XVI

Earlier in the year, Square Enix announced that it was working on DLC for Final Fantasy XVI. We learned what that was at The Game Awards 2023. The publisher shadow dropped Echoes of the Fallen, which adds new chapters to the game and is available right now. Meanwhile, The Rising Tide will be available from spring 2024.

The Finals

Multiplayer shooter The Finals was another shadow drop from the night. It’s available right now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.

Monster Hunter: Wilds

Capping off the night was what is certainly one of the biggest announcements. Capcom provided the first look at its follow-up to its 2018 megahit, Monster Hunter: World. We learned next to nothing concrete other than that it will be available in 2025, with more information to come in summer 2024.