SEGA Announces Five Games

SEGA has revealed a significant portion of its upcoming slate in one hit, revealing five new games in one hit at The Game Awards 2023.

The announcement gives an idea of the publisher’s future strategy, which involves looking back into its past, as each of the new projects is either a reboot or new entry in one of its classic franchises. Perhaps the least surprising among the list are Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio, both of which had previously been rumored to be getting reboots.

Alongside those, however, are new entries in the classic 2D ninja action series Shinobi, beat ’em up series Streets of Rage, and adventure saga Golden Axe.

From the glimpses available in the announcement trailer, Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi look more or less like faithful, modern-day versions of their original incarnations. Streets of Rage seems to be a 3D brawler, while Golden Axe also seems to be a 3D action-adventure similar to 2008’s Golden Axe: Beast Rider. Shinobi, meanwhile, will hark back to its 2D roots, with a decidedly anime look. Get a brief look at each of the confirmed new titles in the sizzle reel trailer:

The trailer teases that there may still be more announcements to come for this “new era” of SEGA, with the publisher still having plenty of classic IP to exploit.

At the time of writing, none of the development teams behind these new games have been revealed, but they will be available within the next few years.