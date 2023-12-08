Marvel’s Blade Getting Game from Deathloop, Redfall Maker Arkane

A video game based on Marvel’s Blade is on the way from Arkane Studios, the group behind Redfall.

Announced at The Game Awards 2023, the Blade game received a trailer, which was posted on YouTube and that you can watch below. The game will take place in Paris. The game will be a third-person action-adventure game.

Created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade debuted in 1973’s The Tomb of Dracula #10. Also known as Eric Brooks, Blade is a vampire hunter. However, he’s also a dhampir, meaning that he’s something of a hybrid between human and creature of the night. Over the years, he’s proven incredibly popular, and the character had a trilogy of movies starring Wesley Snipes from 1998 until 2004.

Currently, Mahershala Ali is set to play Blade in a solo film for the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after having had a brief voice cameo in 2021’s Eternals. The movie has experienced some tumult, and at one point, Blade was reportedly the movie’s fourth lead. Still, Ali now believes the film is on the right track.

Founded in 1999, Arkane Studios is a subsidiary of ZeniMax Media and is known for such titles as Dishonored and Wolfenstein. They’ve also worked on such acclaimed titles as Prey and Deathloop. The most recent entry in their catalogue is Redfall, a game that also involves vampires, though received much less critical acclaim than other titles they’ve put out. That being said it wasn’t made by Arkane Lyon. Regardless, I’m extremely excited for a Blade video game so that I can jack the difficulty up and annoy everyone around me by talking about how much I like to ice skate uphill.

What’s surprising about this news is that it didn’t end up leaking earlier this year. Microsoft accidentally leaked its plans for games and consoles, which included several ZeniMax titles, but a Blade game wasn’t among them, at least explicitly.

The Blade video game from Arkane Studios does not have a release date at the time of writing.