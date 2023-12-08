The Game Awards 2023 – Live Results

The Game Awards 2023 are here, and that means a bunch of big awards are going to get given away. In this article, we’ll be calling out all the winners live, so keep refreshing that page!

You can watch the livestream below or on YouTube. If you’re not in the position where you can, definitely just follow along below.

Best Family Game

Nominees:

Disney Illusion Island

Party Animals

Pikmin 4

Sonic Superstars

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Winner:

Super Mario Bros Wonder

Innovation in Accessibility

Nominees:

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1

Street Fighter 6

Winner:

Forza Motorsport

Best Esports Athlete

Nominees:

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1″ Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Winner:

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)

Best Esports Coach

Nominees:

Christine “potter” Chi

Danny “zonic” Sorensen

Jordan “Gunba” Graham

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young

Winner:

Christine “potter” Chi

Best Esports Event

Nominees:

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023

Winner:

2023 League of Legends World Championship

Best Esports Game

Nominees:

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

PUBG Mobile

Valorant

Winner:

Valorant

Best Esports Team

Nominees:

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Gaimin Gladiators

JD Gaming

Team Vitality

Winner:

JD Gaming

Content Creator of the Year

Nominee:

IronMouse

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Winner:

IronMouse

Best Performance

Nominees:

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Winner:

Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Narrative

Nominees:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Final Fantasy XVI

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Winner:

Alan Wake 2

Best Debut Indie Game

Nominees:

Cocoon

Dredge

Pizza Tower

Venba

Viewfinder

Winner:

Cocoon

Best Action Game

Nominees:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Dead Island 2

Ghostrunner 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2

Winner:

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Best Art Direction

Nominees:

Alan Wake 2

Hi-Fi Rush

Lies of P

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Winner:

Alan Wake 2

Best VR/AR

Nominees:

Gran Turismo 7

Humanity

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Synapse

Winner:

Resident Evil Village VR Mode

Best Mobile Game:

Nominees:

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Honkai: Star Rail

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Monster Hunter Now

Terra Nil

Winner:

Honkai: Star Rail

Best Audio Design

Nominees:

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Winner:

Hi-Fi Rush

Games for Impact

Nominees:

A Space for the Unbound

Chants of Sennaar

Goodbye Volcano High

Tchia

Terra Nil

Venba

Winner:

Tchia

Best Score and Music

Nominees:

Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko

Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken

Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team

Winner:

Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken

Best Independent Game

Nominees:

Cocoon

Dave the Diver

Dredge

Sea of Stars

Viewfinder

Winner:

Sea of Stars

Best Community Support

Nominees:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man’s Sky

Winner:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Fighting Game:

Nominees:

God of Rock

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Pocket Bravery

Street Fighter 6

Winner:

Street Fighter 6

Most Anticipated Game

Nominees:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Hades II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Star Wars Outlaws

Tekken 8

Winner:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Best Ongoing Game

Nominees:

Apex Legends

Cyberpunk 2077

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Winner:

Cyberpunk 2077

Best Adaptation

Nominees:

Castlevania: Nocturne

Gran Turismo

The Last of Us

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Twisted Metal

Winner:

Best Game Direction

Nominees:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Winner:

Best Action/Adventure Game

Nominees:

Alan Wake 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Winner:

Best RPG

Nominees:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield

Winner:

Best Sim/Strategy Game:

Nominees:

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

Cities: Skylines II

Company of Heroes 3

Fire Emblem Engage

Pikmin 4

Winner:

Best Sports/Racing:

Nominees:

EA Sports FC 24

F1 23

Forza Motorsport

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged

The Crew Motorfest

Winner:

Best Multiplayer

Nominees:

Baldur’s Gate 3

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Winner:

Game of the Year

Nominees:

Alan Wake 2

Baldur’s Gate 3

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Winner:

