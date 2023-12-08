The Game Awards 2023 – Live Results

The Game Awards 2023 are here, and that means a bunch of big awards are going to get given away. In this article, we’ll be calling out all the winners live, so keep refreshing that page!
You can watch the livestream below or on YouTube. If you’re not in the position where you can, definitely just follow along below.
Best Family Game
Nominees:
Disney Illusion Island
Party Animals
Pikmin 4
Sonic Superstars
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Winner:
Super Mario Bros Wonder
Innovation in Accessibility
Nominees:
Diablo IV
Forza Motorsport
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Mortal Kombat 1
Street Fighter 6
Winner:
Forza Motorsport
Best Esports Athlete
Nominees:
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
Max “Demon1″ Mazanov (Valorant)
Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)
Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)
Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)
Winner:
Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
Best Esports Coach
Nominees:
Christine “potter” Chi
Danny “zonic” Sorensen
Jordan “Gunba” Graham
Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam
Yoon “Homme” Sung-young
Winner:
Christine “potter” Chi
Best Esports Event
Nominees:
2023 League of Legends World Championship
Blast.tv Paris Major 2023
EVO 2023
The International Dota 2 Championships 2023
VALORANT Champions 2023
Winner:
2023 League of Legends World Championship
Best Esports Game
Nominees:
Counter-Strike 2
Dota 2
League of Legends
PUBG Mobile
Valorant
Winner:
Valorant
Best Esports Team
Nominees:
Evil Geniuses
Fnatic
Gaimin Gladiators
JD Gaming
Team Vitality
Winner:
JD Gaming
Content Creator of the Year
Nominee:
IronMouse
PeopleMakeGames
Quackity
Spreen
SypherPK
Winner:
IronMouse
Best Performance
Nominees:
Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2
Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Winner:
Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Narrative
Nominees:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Final Fantasy XVI
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Winner:
Alan Wake 2
Best Debut Indie Game
Nominees:
Cocoon
Dredge
Pizza Tower
Venba
Viewfinder
Winner:
Cocoon
Best Action Game
Nominees:
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Dead Island 2
Ghostrunner 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Remnant 2
Winner:
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
Best Art Direction
Nominees:
Alan Wake 2
Hi-Fi Rush
Lies of P
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Winner:
Alan Wake 2
Best VR/AR
Nominees:
Gran Turismo 7
Humanity
Horizon Call of the Mountain
Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Synapse
Winner:
Resident Evil Village VR Mode
Best Mobile Game:
Nominees:
Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis
Honkai: Star Rail
Hello Kitty Island Adventure
Monster Hunter Now
Terra Nil
Winner:
Honkai: Star Rail
Best Audio Design
Nominees:
Alan Wake 2
Dead Space
Hi-Fi Rush
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Winner:
Hi-Fi Rush
Games for Impact
Nominees:
A Space for the Unbound
Chants of Sennaar
Goodbye Volcano High
Tchia
Terra Nil
Venba
Winner:
Tchia
Best Score and Music
Nominees:
Alan Wake 2, Composer Petri Alanko
Baldur’s Gate 3, Composer Borislav Slavov
Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken
Hi-Fi Rush, Audio Director Shuichi Kobori
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Composed by Nintendo Sound Team
Winner:
Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken
Best Independent Game
Nominees:
Cocoon
Dave the Diver
Dredge
Sea of Stars
Viewfinder
Winner:
Sea of Stars
Best Community Support
Nominees:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Cyberpunk 2077
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
No Man’s Sky
Winner:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Best Fighting Game:
Nominees:
God of Rock
Mortal Kombat 1
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Pocket Bravery
Street Fighter 6
Winner:
Street Fighter 6
Most Anticipated Game
Nominees:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Hades II
Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Star Wars Outlaws
Tekken 8
Winner:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Best Ongoing Game
Nominees:
Apex Legends
Cyberpunk 2077
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Winner:
Cyberpunk 2077
TO COME:
Best Adaptation
Nominees:
Castlevania: Nocturne
Gran Turismo
The Last of Us
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Twisted Metal
Winner:
Best Game Direction
Nominees:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Winner:
Best Action/Adventure Game
Nominees:
Alan Wake 2
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Winner:
Best RPG
Nominees:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Final Fantasy XVI
Lies of P
Sea of Stars
Starfield
Winner:
Best Sim/Strategy Game:
Nominees:
Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp
Cities: Skylines II
Company of Heroes 3
Fire Emblem Engage
Pikmin 4
Winner:
Best Sports/Racing:
Nominees:
EA Sports FC 24
F1 23
Forza Motorsport
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged
The Crew Motorfest
Winner:
Best Multiplayer
Nominees:
Baldur’s Gate 3
Diablo IV
Party Animals
Street Fighter 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
Winner:
Game of the Year
Nominees:
Alan Wake 2
Baldur’s Gate 3
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Resident Evil 4
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Winner:
Updating…