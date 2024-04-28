Is Manor Lords on Steam Deck?

Fans of settlement building are already hard at work playing Manor Lords, the newest civ management sim now out in early access. Currently, the game is only out on PC via Steam and Game Pass, and some may be wondering if it can be played on the Steam Deck.

Is Manor Lords Compatible With Steam Deck?

Screenshot via Slavic Magic

Manor Lords is technically compatible with the Steam Deck according to the Steam store page for the game. However, it isn’t currently finished for the mobile gaming platform. According to the breakdown, not all functions are properly coded for the Steam Deck, text isn’t currently optimized for a smaller screen, and some mechanics may specifically explain use via mouse and keyboard controls.

Should You Play Manor Lords on Steam Deck?

While Manor Lords is technically playable on the Steam Deck, players may want to hold off on downloading and playing the game on the platform. It is likely that Steam Deck optimization patches will be released in the coming months, creating a smoother and more enjoyable experience. However, while the game is still in the new phases of early access, it may be better to try it out on PC with controls already tested and confirmed to be functional.

Is Manor Lords Coming To Other Consoles?

Yes, Manor Lords has been announced as in development for Xbox. However, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch have not yet been confirmed. It is unlikely the Xbox version of the game will be available before the end of early access, so fans wanting to keep up with development will need to play on PC.

Thankfully, games like Manor Lords are easiest to play on PC, so fans who decide to pick it up on Steam or Game Pass will be in the perfect environment to scroll over their own little settlements. The game is a bit limited for content currently, but it is likely updates will rapidly expand options, offering plenty of ways to conquer nations and grow cities.

