Peroxide – How To Get Pure Hogyoku (Roblox)

If you’ve grown tired of Type Soul and want something with even more heart, Peroxide may be the perfect Roblox experience to dive into. Let’s discover how to get the Pure Hogyoku for the Horn of Salvation quest.

How To Get Pure Hogyoku in Peroxide on Roblox

According to the official Peroxide Discord server, there are only two official ways that you can obtain the Pure Hogyoku: the new Starrk Raid Boss and Storm Delves. This information was confirmed by Peroxide developer “classic” on June 21, 2024.

Boss Raids are, unfortunately, randomized. This means that you’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for the Boss Raid notifications and hope that RNG is on your side for it to be a Starrk raid. Even then, the drop rate for this item is still unconfirmed but is likely to be low.

Since there are only currently 5 bosses available in the game, a 1 out of 5 chance to fight Starrk isn’t that low, all things considered. Some prerequisites need to be met before this fight can trigger, otherwise you’ll be wasting your time waiting for this boss to appear.

You’ll need to purchase the Time Splitter device from Dr. Hyrodgen, who is located around the map in different portals. The Time Splitter item costs ¥2200, which is easily scraped up. Then, head to Hueco Mundo and use the item to trigger the Boss Raid and hope it’s Starrk.

How To Start A Storm Delve in Peroxide

You can also partake in Storm Delves, which are randomized dungeons. To do so, head into Outer Karakura and speak with Erelander Lathrix to begin one of these missions. You will need to pay a fee of ¥500 to access the Storm Delves, but the rewards make the price of entry worth it. If you can finally get the Pure Hogyoku drop, it’s worth every cent.

We would also recommend joining the Peroxide Discord channel if you’ve got items to trade, as you may be able to barter your way into the possession of one of these items. It’s likely not going to come cheap, especially since it’s the hottest new item around, but you may get lucky enough to trade for the Pure Hogyoku.

Roblox is available to play now.

