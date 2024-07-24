TYPE://SOUL Key Art from the Roblox experience page headlining an article detailing more experiences like it.
Image by Roblox/Type Soul
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Best Roblox Games Like Type Soul

Find out some new games that you'll love to play if you're a fan of Type Soul.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|

Published: Jul 23, 2024 09:53 pm

Type Soul is one of the best role-playing experiences on Roblox, but after a while, you may want to try something new. Let’s jump in and find even more exciting options to try while you take a break from Type Soul.

Recommended Videos

Jump To:

Best Games Like Type Soul on Roblox

Below, you’ll find my picks for experiences like Type Soul, either in the same vein or something that may be similar to the source material. Without any further delay, let’s go over some of the best alternatives to Type Soul that are on Roblox.

Related: Type Soul Codes (July 2024)

Grand Piece Online

An image of Grand Piece Online in an article detailing Roblox games and experiences like Type Soul in Roblox
Image by Grand Piece Online/Roblox

Looking for a massive adventure set within the world of One Piece? Then Grand Piece Online is the experience for you. Featuring deep combat and a rich world to explore, much like Type Soul, you’ll find that this is the premier One Piece experience on the Roblox platform, and offers plenty of unique gameplay elements to make it stand out.

Blox Fruits

An image of Blox Fruits in Roblox in an article detailing other games and experiences similar to Type Soul
Image by Gamer Robot Inc./Roblox

Blox Fruit is one of the most well-known experiences on the Roblox platform with nearly 37 billion visits. For good reason, as well; Blox Fruits is one of the most entertaining experiences on the platform. If you’re a fan of grinding for experience, new weapons and items, and more, then drop what you’re doing and check this one out.

Dragon Blox Ultimate

An image of DragonBlox Ultimate in Roblox in an article detailing other experiences and games like Type Soul
Image via Dragon Blox Ultimate Group/Roblox

Fans of Dragon Ball Z will instantly want to flock over to Dragon Blox Ultimate, as it’s one of the best ways to experience this anime franchise within the Roblox platform. It’s smooth, controls great, and offers plenty of content for those willing to put the time into it. Plus, getting to play as your own character is always a great way to insert yourself into the world.

Jujutsu Shenanigans

An image of Jujutsu Shenanigans in Roblox in an article detailing games like Type Soul
Image via AlsoNot_Tze/Roblox

I’m not joking when I say that Jujutsu Shenanigans is one of the most enjoyable experiences on the Roblox platform, especially for those who suffer from brain rot as much as myself. Sure, the majority of it may just be memes and pop-culture references, but why is it so smooth to play and control? It’s a great time to play with randoms and friends and offers a surprisingly deep amount of content behind a silly package.

Related: All Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound IDs (Roblox)

The Strongest Battlegrounds

An image of The Strongest Battlegrounds in Roblox in an article detailing games and experiences like Type Soul on the platform
Image via Yielding Arts/Roblox

If you want to show off your true strength and power, you’ll want to check out The Strongest Battlegrounds. You’ll need to be on your A game when you jump into this one, as you’ll be facing off against players from around the globe in a quest to showcase your dominance in the fighting arena. It’s got a great combat system, just like Type Soul, so you’ll feel right at home here.

Ultimate Battlegrounds

An image of Ultimate Battlegrounds in Roblox in an article detailing other games and experiences like Type Soul
Image via Roblox

Ready to face off against squads of other players and use fantastic powers to bring them crumbling to their knees before you? Then Ultimate Battlegrounds is the experience for you. You’ll need to be quick on your feet and even faster on the buttons and keys to ensure a swift victory against other players in this exciting battle game on Roblox.

Related: Does Type Soul Have a Trello?

Cursed Arena

An image of Cursed Arena on Roblox in an article detailing games like Type Soul
Image via MiraiExp/Roblox

If you’re a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen and don’t want something completely silly and off the wall like Jujutsu Shenanigans, then Cursed Arena is the next step for you. Sure, there’s still some silliness here, but it’s more for the super-fans of the franchise and gives you a chance to step into the shoes of your favorite characters to battle powerful enemies.

Peroxide

An image of Peroxide on Roblox in an article detailing experiences and games like Type Soul
Image via [Peroxide]/Roblox

Beyond being a clever play on words for the title, Peroxide offers plenty of fan service and love for those who are big fans of the Bleach franchise. You’ll have the chance to fight famous monsters and become stronger than you could have ever imagined, all while interacting with familiar faces from your favorite anime series.

Project Mugetsu

An image of Project Mugetsu on Roblox in an article detailing experiences similar to Type Soul
Image via Osiris Productions/Roblox

Project Mugetsu is one of the most in-depth experiences on the Roblox platform, and its polish is felt in nearly every aspect of it. It’s beautiful to walk through and play and offers enough content to keep players of all skill levels occupied for hours at a time. If you’re looking for the definitive Bleach experience, this is the one you should dive into.

Heroes Battleground

An image of Heroes Battleground on Roblox in an article detailing games and experiences similar to Type Soul.
Image via more awesome games yo/Roblox

Fans of MHA should drop what they’re doing and jump into Heroes Battleground as quickly as they can, especially if they’re ready to kick some butt. Jumping in with our favorite band of powerful pipsqueaks is always a joy, and it offers enough variety to make any player excited for their next matchup against a powerful enemy.

While there are plenty of fantastic experiences on the Roblox platform, these are my choice for the best ones to play if you’re looking for something beyond Type Soul.

Roblox is available to play now.

Post Tag:
Roblox
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.