All Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound IDs (Roblox)

Get ready to embarrass your enemies in Jujutsu Shenanigans.
Shaun Cichacki
Published: Jul 13, 2024 06:34 pm

If you’re hoping to stand out from the crowd while playing Jujutsu Shenanigans, Kill Sound IDs are going to be one of the easiest ways to make that happen in this Roblox experience. Let’s see which options are available to us.

All Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound IDs — Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the available Custom Kill Sound IDs available in Jujutsu Shenanigans on Roblox, alongside the unique code that you can input to obtain it for your own:

Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound DescriptionJujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound ID Number
Anime Girl Laugh6389463761
Bass-Boosted Fart Noise6445594239
Boat Horn229325720
BONK8864069181
BYE BYE!7334141704
COD “Mission Failed”7361248895
Everybody in this Server…1461317727
EZ8922169253
FNAF Jumpscare8308107333
Looks like I deleted you!8257514392
Mario Bros. Death Sound7361042352
Mario Star Song8399934126
MEEESTER SQUIDWARD7198382725
Meme Laugh8647630325
Meme Scream6343741731
Nya! Ichi Ni San Nya! Arigato (Bass Boosted)6797864253
Oh my GAWD, I won1352824542
Old Cartoon Ahh Music4702564143
OMG You’re So Funny7384877257
Rick Roll With a Twist7859591812
Rick Roll/Give Up5560182875
Sam & Max Quote7307468961
Skull Kid Laugh265201042
Snoring Meme/Eepy Cat8191363542
Spitting1067195537
Spongbob Sad Sound8904888220
SUCC44924553380
There’s Something On Your Face7620015348
This is too easy5352458739
Toyota6602974485
Trance Music8786891922
Ultra Instinct Theme6427919074
Vine Boom9060808331
Wah Wah Wah5809225554
Wake Up Bozo9042248317
Well boys, we did it6726104707
Womp Womp Womp Womp6185331235
WTF Was The Damage, My Guy7199159152
Yeah, that’s what I thought336382574
You will die at my hands8512364061
You’re Not That Guy, Pal7012979460
Your computer has Virus6660458695

How To Get Custom Kill Sounds in Jujutsu Shenanigans

If you’re hoping to unlock the ability to use these Custom Kill sounds, you’ll need to purchase the Custom Kill Sounds game pass in Jujutsu Shenanigans. To do so, follow these simple instructions:

  • Open the Shop, found near the top of the screen when playing
  • Select Game Passes
  • Find Custom Kill Sound (second option down)
  • Add Robux if needed

That’s all there is to it; now every time you score a kill in Jujutsu Shenanigans, your opponent is going to hear the most wild and wacky things imaginable. Personally, I would go with 6445594239 or 44924553380 because they’re going to provide the ultimate level of insult to injury.

Roblox is available to play now.

Jujutsu Shenanigans
Roblox
Shaun Cichacki
