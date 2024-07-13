All Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound IDs (Roblox)

If you’re hoping to stand out from the crowd while playing Jujutsu Shenanigans, Kill Sound IDs are going to be one of the easiest ways to make that happen in this Roblox experience. Let’s see which options are available to us.
All Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound IDs — Listed
Below, you’ll find a full list of all the available Custom Kill Sound IDs available in Jujutsu Shenanigans on Roblox, alongside the unique code that you can input to obtain it for your own:
|Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound Description
|Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound ID Number
|Anime Girl Laugh
|6389463761
|Bass-Boosted Fart Noise
|6445594239
|Boat Horn
|229325720
|BONK
|8864069181
|BYE BYE!
|7334141704
|COD “Mission Failed”
|7361248895
|Everybody in this Server…
|1461317727
|EZ
|8922169253
|FNAF Jumpscare
|8308107333
|Looks like I deleted you!
|8257514392
|Mario Bros. Death Sound
|7361042352
|Mario Star Song
|8399934126
|MEEESTER SQUIDWARD
|7198382725
|Meme Laugh
|8647630325
|Meme Scream
|6343741731
|Nya! Ichi Ni San Nya! Arigato (Bass Boosted)
|6797864253
|Oh my GAWD, I won
|1352824542
|Old Cartoon Ahh Music
|4702564143
|OMG You’re So Funny
|7384877257
|Rick Roll With a Twist
|7859591812
|Rick Roll/Give Up
|5560182875
|Sam & Max Quote
|7307468961
|Skull Kid Laugh
|265201042
|Snoring Meme/Eepy Cat
|8191363542
|Spitting
|1067195537
|Spongbob Sad Sound
|8904888220
|SUCC
|44924553380
|There’s Something On Your Face
|7620015348
|This is too easy
|5352458739
|Toyota
|6602974485
|Trance Music
|8786891922
|Ultra Instinct Theme
|6427919074
|Vine Boom
|9060808331
|Wah Wah Wah
|5809225554
|Wake Up Bozo
|9042248317
|Well boys, we did it
|6726104707
|Womp Womp Womp Womp
|6185331235
|WTF Was The Damage, My Guy
|7199159152
|Yeah, that’s what I thought
|336382574
|You will die at my hands
|8512364061
|You’re Not That Guy, Pal
|7012979460
|Your computer has Virus
|6660458695
How To Get Custom Kill Sounds in Jujutsu Shenanigans
If you’re hoping to unlock the ability to use these Custom Kill sounds, you’ll need to purchase the Custom Kill Sounds game pass in Jujutsu Shenanigans. To do so, follow these simple instructions:
- Open the Shop, found near the top of the screen when playing
- Select Game Passes
- Find Custom Kill Sound (second option down)
- Add Robux if needed
That’s all there is to it; now every time you score a kill in Jujutsu Shenanigans, your opponent is going to hear the most wild and wacky things imaginable. Personally, I would go with 6445594239 or 44924553380 because they’re going to provide the ultimate level of insult to injury.
Roblox is available to play now.