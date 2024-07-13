All Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound IDs (Roblox)

If you’re hoping to stand out from the crowd while playing Jujutsu Shenanigans, Kill Sound IDs are going to be one of the easiest ways to make that happen in this Roblox experience. Let’s see which options are available to us.

All Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound IDs — Listed

Below, you’ll find a full list of all the available Custom Kill Sound IDs available in Jujutsu Shenanigans on Roblox, alongside the unique code that you can input to obtain it for your own:

Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound Description Jujutsu Shenanigans Kill Sound ID Number Anime Girl Laugh 6389463761 Bass-Boosted Fart Noise 6445594239 Boat Horn 229325720 BONK 8864069181 BYE BYE! 7334141704 COD “Mission Failed” 7361248895 Everybody in this Server… 1461317727 EZ 8922169253 FNAF Jumpscare 8308107333 Looks like I deleted you! 8257514392 Mario Bros. Death Sound 7361042352 Mario Star Song 8399934126 MEEESTER SQUIDWARD 7198382725 Meme Laugh 8647630325 Meme Scream 6343741731 Nya! Ichi Ni San Nya! Arigato (Bass Boosted) 6797864253 Oh my GAWD, I won 1352824542 Old Cartoon Ahh Music 4702564143 OMG You’re So Funny 7384877257 Rick Roll With a Twist 7859591812 Rick Roll/Give Up 5560182875 Sam & Max Quote 7307468961 Skull Kid Laugh 265201042 Snoring Meme/Eepy Cat 8191363542 Spitting 1067195537 Spongbob Sad Sound 8904888220 SUCC 44924553380 There’s Something On Your Face 7620015348 This is too easy 5352458739 Toyota 6602974485 Trance Music 8786891922 Ultra Instinct Theme 6427919074 Vine Boom 9060808331 Wah Wah Wah 5809225554 Wake Up Bozo 9042248317 Well boys, we did it 6726104707 Womp Womp Womp Womp 6185331235 WTF Was The Damage, My Guy 7199159152 Yeah, that’s what I thought 336382574 You will die at my hands 8512364061 You’re Not That Guy, Pal 7012979460 Your computer has Virus 6660458695

How To Get Custom Kill Sounds in Jujutsu Shenanigans

If you’re hoping to unlock the ability to use these Custom Kill sounds, you’ll need to purchase the Custom Kill Sounds game pass in Jujutsu Shenanigans. To do so, follow these simple instructions:

Open the Shop, found near the top of the screen when playing

Select Game Passes

Find Custom Kill Sound (second option down)

Add Robux if needed

That’s all there is to it; now every time you score a kill in Jujutsu Shenanigans, your opponent is going to hear the most wild and wacky things imaginable. Personally, I would go with 6445594239 or 44924553380 because they’re going to provide the ultimate level of insult to injury.

Roblox is available to play now.

