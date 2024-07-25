Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 already offers several exciting bonuses in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The Frank Woods Operator has been available since the reveal, but even more are on the way. For CoD Zombies fans looking to add some nostalgia to MW3, here’s how to get the Reflect 115 Camo in MW3 & Warzone.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock the Reflect 115 Camo in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 & Warzone

The Warzone in-game store confirms the Reflect 115 camo is a preorder bonus for Black Ops 6



“Immediately unlock the Reflect 115 Weapon Camo in Modern Warfare III and Warzone.” pic.twitter.com/RGZEddGFHi — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 24, 2024

The Reflect 115 Camo is available as a pre-order bonus for fans who pre-order Black Ops 6. It should, in theory, be immediately available for use under the ‘Special’ category of Camos. However, it appears as though the Camo has not fully rolled out for everyone yet, and may be intended to arrive later in Season 5.

Fans can also get this pre-order bonus if they are actively subscribed to certain tiers of Xbox Game Pass, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.

The Reflect 115 Camo is a new universal Camo, which can be equipped on every weapon in MW3 & Warzone. As showcased in the Camo preview, this includes MW2 Carry Forward weapons as well. The new Camo (and its title) are likely to ring familiar for Zombies fans. 115 is a mystical element that played an important part in Zombies lore before the series was rebooted in Black Ops: Cold War. In addition, a 115 Camo has appeared in prior CoDs as well, including Black Ops 2 and Black Ops 3. This iteration of the Camo appears as a translucent blue with grey accents, most resembling the Pack-a-Punch Camo from the Origins Zombies Map.

The next installment in the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 releases on Oct. 25. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy