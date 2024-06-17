How to Unlock the Woods Operator Pack in MW3 & Warzone

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 might not be releasing for several months, but that doesn’t mean you can’t access some early content now. Here’s how to unlock the Frank Woods Operator Pack in MW3 and Warzone.

Unlocking the Woods Operator Pack in MW3 and Warzone

If you go to the “Events” tab in either MW3 or Warzone, you’ll see the Woods Operator Pack Challenge event is currently ongoing. The event has 129 days left from the time of writing, which is a countdown to the release date of Black Ops 6 on October 25. Clicking on the event shows you three different Frank Woods Operator skins, and they are:

Classic Woods

Zombie Woods

Numbers Woods

The Woods Operator Pack Challenge event. Screenshot by The Escapist

By hovering over any of the Operator skins, you can see the requirements to unlock them. However, the caveat here is that you can only acquire the Operator skins by pre-ordering any edition of BO6. Pre-ordering BO6 immediately unlocks the Classic Woods skin for use in MW3 and Warzone. Then, when BO6 is released, the skin transfers over to that game as well. The Woods Operator skins are the only pieces of content that carry forward from MW3 to BO6.

As for the Zombie Woods and Numbers Woods skins, those are a different story. To unlock those, you have to pre-order BO6 and then earn 100,000 and 200,000 XP, respectively. 100,000 XP in MW3 and Warzone unlocks Zombie Woods, while 200,000 XP unlocks Numbers Woods. Once again, even if you earn XP in MW3 or Warzone, your progress won’t count toward the skins until you pre-order BO6. If you manage to earn 200,000 XP after pre-ordering BO6, then you’ll have all three skins unlocked.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

