All Grades in Type Soul (Roblox)

Type Soul can feel like it’s ripping your soul out, especially if you don’t know much about how this Roblox experience works. It’s rather vague for new players, and that’s why I’m here to help you find out all of the Grades available in this experience.

All Available Grades in Type Soul on Roblox

As you progress further throughout Type Soul, you’ll start increasing your overall grade rather dramatically. Starting as the lowest of the low as either a Soul Reaper, a Hollow, or a Quincy, you’ll need to progress through the story, fight demons, and become stronger to increase your overall grade. Below, you’ll find all of the available grades in Type Soul, separated by class.

All Hollow Grades in Type Soul

Hollows are interesting because rather than going through standard Grades, they evolve. It can also branch off and become even more confusing overall, especially if you’re hoping to eventually become an Arrancar, as each of the evolution chains has its own secondary evolution.

Hollow – Base Grade

Menos Menoscar – Arrancar Evolution

Adjucha Adjuscar – Arrancar Evolution

Vast Lorde Vastocar – Arrancar Evolution



To become an Arrancar, you’ll first need to graduate from at least Hollow to Menos and press the CTRL + K to rip off your mask and become an Arrancar. Be cautious, however, as whichever evolution you stop at is where you will be capped.

All Soul Reaper Grades in Type Soul

Soul Reapers are peacekeepers, working to eliminate Hollows as well as any other dark forces that may be pestering the world. If you choose to become a Soul Reaper, you’ll have quite the grind ahead of you, since a lot of these particular grades are only able to be progressed via XP and mission work.

Trainee – Base Soul Reaper Grade

Grade 5 Mission Grade EXP to Level Up

Grade 4 Mission Grade EXP to Level UP

Grade 3 Mission Grade EXP to Level Up

Grade 2 Mission and Division EXP to Level Up

Semi-Grade 1 Shikai EXP to Level Up

Elite Grade Mission, Division, Grip, Raid & Shikai EXP to Level Up



The first few grades aren’t too bad overall, but as you continue working your way up the line to become stronger, the grind is going to become real. If you’re planning on becoming an Elite Grade Soul Reaper in Type Soul, you’ll need to have time and patience to make this happen.

All Quincy Grades in Type Soul

Quincy’s gameplay is rather similar overall to Soul Reapers, and its Grading system works nearly identically. The Quincy Grades, thankfully, are a little less grindy overall than Soul Reapers, so if you’re hoping to spring up the Grade quickly, this is the option to pick.

Grade 5 Mission EXP to Level Up

Grade 4 Mission EXP to Level Up

Grade 3 Mission EXP to Level Up

Grade 2 Mission EXP to Level Up

Semi-Grade 1 Mission EXP to Level Up

Elite Grade Mission, Raid, Grip, Hollow Kill EXP to Level Up



While there are plenty of grades to earn in Type Soul on Roblox, each of the classes is unique enough to play as and enjoy. I would recommend the Soul Reaper class to players new to this type of game since they’re easy to play and offer plenty of rewards and grinding overall.

Roblox is available to play now.

